Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid rule out Kane signing

Chelsea lining up move for £20m Waldschmidt
The Blues are in need of more firepower
German striker Luca Waldschmidt has emerged as a shock target for Chelsea, reports The Sun.
Frank Lampard is eager to reinforce his attack for next season with talks expected to be held over a possible £20 milllion ($25m) deal for the Freiburg forward.
Waldschmidt, 23, has scored five goals across 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.
Lukaku not expecting Premier League return
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted he is unlikely to ever play in the Premier League again.
The 26-year-old spent eight years in England, joining Chelsea in 2011 before also representing West Brom, Everton and Manchester United.
In August 2019, Lukaku left the Red Devils to join up with Inter, where he has been a major success in his first season with the Serie A club.
Arsenal open to swapping Lacazette for Partey
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is Mikel Arteta's number one transfer target with Arsenal prepared to offer Alexandre Lacazette in order to get their man, according to The Sun.
Partey is contracted to his La Liga club for a further three years and Atletico won't let their Ghanaian star go cheaply.
Diego Simeone's side are in need of a striker however, so the Gunners hope a deal that includes Lacazette may make a transfer easier to accomplish.
Neuer unhappy over contract leaks
Manuel Neuer has hit out at Bayern Munich after details of his contract negotiations were leaked to the media.
The 34-year-old has been a mainstay in the Bayern goal for nearly a decade, helping the Bundesliga giants lift 18 trophies since joining from Schalke in 2011.
He will enter the final year of his contract in Bavaria next season but is keen to stay at the club and has been in discussions over fresh terms.
Sancho to be offered Dortmund pay rise
Borussia Dortmund plan to give Jadon Sancho a bumper pay rise if he remains with the club next season, according to the Express.
The England attacker has been linked with a move to the Premier League but should he stay loyal, Dortmund will increase his yearly salary up to €10 million (£9m/$11m).
That would be a €4m increase on his current wage and make him the club's second-highest earner behind captain Marco Reus.
Dortmund deployed a similar tactic with Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang previously, which kept both of them at the club an extra year.
Arsenal considering Rodrigo swoop
Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno as emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.
The Mirror reports that the Gunners have asked Valencia about the Spaniard, with club owner Peter Lim open to selling the 29-year-old.
Rodrigo currently has a £110 million ($137m) buyout clause but it's unlikely Valencia will hold out for such a sum in the current financial climate.
Real Madrid rule out Kane signing
The England star looks set to remain in the Premier League
Tottenham striker Harry Kane won't be joining Real Madrid this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
Having previously done business with Spurs to sign Luka Modric in 2012 and Gareth Bale in 2013, Los Blancos have no intention to try and secure the services of Kane next season.
Zidane's side are reportedly set to not make any major signings over the off-season as they prepare to ride out the financial impact of the coronavirus.