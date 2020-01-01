Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid rule out Kane signing

The Blues are in need of more firepower

German striker Luca Waldschmidt has emerged as a shock target for Chelsea, reports The Sun.

Frank Lampard is eager to reinforce his attack for next season with talks expected to be held over a possible £20 milllion ($25m) deal for the Freiburg forward.

Waldschmidt, 23, has scored five goals across 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.