Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe demand could threaten Hazard's role at Madrid

Chicharito has open Liga MX offer

2021-02-27T00:30:00Z

Chivas have extended an open invitation for Mexican striker Javier Hernandez to join their club, president Amaury Vergara told TUDN.

Hernandez is currently looking to bounce back from a down season for the LA Galaxy.

Former LA Galaxy midfielder Garcia retires

2021-02-26T23:52:04Z

Rafael Garcia announced his retirement on social media after time spent playing in MLS and the USL Championship.

Mbappe demand could threaten Hazard's role at Madrid (AS)

2021-02-26T23:42:15Z

The PSG star doesn't want to change positions to accommodate others if he joins a new club

AS writes that Kylian Mbappe would not want to join a club that would prevent him from playing as a left winger, which is the same role that oft-injured Eden Hazard prefers at Real Madrid.

If Real Madrid want to buy Mbappe, then, they would need to address that conflict.

Mourinho changes stance on Bale

2021-02-26T23:35:08Z

Reports over the past month had indicated on-loan Gareth Bale had no future at Tottenham, but his most recent performance in the Europa League has prompted Jose Mourinho to speak highly of his value and suggest more starts could come soon.

Read the full story on Goal!

Leipzig could shed additional first-teamers

2021-02-26T23:28:51Z

RB Leipzig have already sold top centre-back Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich and could now look to ship off midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and goalkeeper Peter Gulasci this summer, according to Bild.

Wijnaldum emerges as PSG target (ESPN)

2021-02-26T23:24:37Z

The Reds appear likely to lose the midfielder on a free transfer this summer, and Paris could prove a logical next destination

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is set to be a free agent this summer barring a last-second agreement with his current club, and ESPN reports that he could move to Paris Saint-Germain, who wouldn't mind adding a Champions League calibre midfielder without exorbiant cost.