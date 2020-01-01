Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wanted to swap Juve for PSG

Luis Marti takes Leganes post
Leganes have appointed former Girona coach Jose Luis Marti as manager,
📸 José Luis Martí visited the club's facilities before being officially presented as C.D Leganés' new coach
Fortuna sign Hartherz
Fortuna Dusseldorf have signed 27-year-old left-back Florian Hartherz on a free transer from 2. Bundesliga champions Arminia Bielefeld.
Florian Hartherz wechselt zur Fortuna!
👉https://t.co/g8Jrd5HWbE
Villarreal send Ratiu to Den Haag
ADO Den Haag have signed 22-year-old Romanian right-back Andrei Ratiu on loan from Villarreal, with an option to buy.
✍️ NIEUWS | ADO Den Haag huurt rechtsachter Andrei Ratiu van @VillarrealCF, met optie tot koop.
🇷🇴 Bine ati venit, Andrei! 🤝
Sassuolo demand €40m for Napoli target Boga
Napoli have made an initial offer of €25 million (£23m/$29m) for Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.
However, Sassuolo want €40m (£36m/$47m) for the former Chelsea man.
Boga, 23, registered 11 goals and four assists in Serie A this season, mostly from the left wing.
Man City to make £15m from Sancho deal
Manchester City will receive £15 million ($20m) from the sale of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, according to The Times.
City still hold a sell-on clause from the deal which saw Sancho leave Manchester for the Bundesliga in 2017.
Nurnburg loan Leipzig midfielder Krauss
Nurnburg have signed 19-year-old defensive midfielder Tom Krauss on loan from RB Leipzig.
Erster Neuzugang: ✔
Tom #Krauß kommt auf Leihbasis von @DieRotenBullen. Herzlich willkommen, Tom! 💪
Zappacosta returns to Chelsea
Davide Zappacosta will return to Chelsea to discuss his future at the club, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The right-back had been on loan at Roma but hasn't been included in their squad for their remaining Europa League fixtures, and won't return.
Tottenham close on £15m Hojbjerg
Walker-Peters heading to Southampton
Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton, reports the Telegraph.
The midfielder is set to move for £15 million ($20m) with Kyle Walker-Peters going the other way in a deal worth £12m ($16m).
Chelsea & four other Premier League clubs in race for Mbuyamba
Chelsea and four other Premier League clubs are competing to sign teenage defender Xavier Mbuyamba.
Mbuyamba will leave Barcelona for free this summer with the Liga giants looking to save money on wages.
Though Chelsea are thought to be in pole position for the 18-year-old, Goal understands four other top-flight sides in England are eyeing the defender.
Man City complete £21m Torres signing
Winger joins from Valencia on five-year deal
Manchester City have completed the signing of Spain winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for an initial fee of £21 million ($27m).
Read all the details here on Goal!
Rangers land Swiss international forward Itten
Rangers have confirmed the signing of striker Cedric Itten from FC St Gallen.
🆕 Ready For Another One! 🆕
👋 #RangersFC are delighted to confirm Cedric Itten has joined the club on a four year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has impressed in the Swiss Super League, scoring 19 goals in 34 appearances to date.
England forward Taylor joins Lyon
OL Reign has announced that England international forward Jodie Taylor has joined sister club Lyon.
The 34-year-old joined the NWSL side ahead of the 2018 season after representing several teams in England, Australia and the U.S.
“I am extremely excited to be joining OL for the remainder of 2020,” Taylor said. “It is a great opportunity to join one of the best women’s teams in the world.
Benfica close in on €20m deal for Everton
Gremio star Everton is nearing a €20 million (£18m/$24m) move to Benfica.
Goal has learned that the 24-year-old Brazil international is set to spurn interest from Everton to join up with the Portuguese giants instead.
Everton netted 15 goals and added seven assists in 42 appearances in the most recent Brazilian season.
Man Utd open to Traore sale
Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for French midfielder Aliou Traore, reports the Daily Mail.
United landed Traore from PSG in 2017 and the 19-year-old made 16 appearances for the team's U23 squad this season.
Ligue 2 side Caen have made an approach for Traore and United are open to a sale, with first-team minutes likely out of reach for the teenager.
'Kane leaves if Spurs don't win a trophy'
Tottenham have been warned they risk losing Harry Kane if they don't win a trophy next season.
Stambouli signs new Schalke deal
Benjamin Stambouli has signed a new three-year contract at Schalke.
Done deal ❗
Liverpool among three PL clubs tracking Sarr
Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs to have registered an interest in Watford's Ismaila Sarr, claims the Watford Observer.
Wolves and Crystal Palace are also said to be monitoring him, but will only move if Adama Traore or Wilfried Zaha are sold.
Clubs in Spain, France and Germany are also reported to be interested in Sarr, who is set to leave Watford following their relegation.
Leeds close on England youth striker
Leeds are close to completing a deal to sign 18-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt from Wigan, reports the Mirror.
It is said the England under-18 international will move for an initial £1 million.
Gelhardt scored his first Championship goal against Hull at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.
Gomes confirms United exit
Angel Gomes has confirmed his exit from Manchester United, among widespread reports he will sign for Ligue 1 side Lille.
Gomes, 19, had been at the club since the age of six, making his first-team debut under Jose Mourinho in 2017 and playing 10 times in total.
Chelsea considering deal for Dunk
Chelsea are mulling over a shock move for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, according to Football Insider.
The Seagulls star has been linked with Arsenal in the past, but those at Stamford Bridge are now considering an approach as they seek to solve their issues at centre-half.
Man City to splash out £300m
Manchester City are prepared to splash out £300 million ($390m) in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.
The Blues are lining up deals for Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres, while Kalidou Koulibaly and another striker also figure prominently on Pep Guardiola's wish list.
Everton eager to fend off Man Utd in Gabriel fight
Everton are hoping that they can fend off rival interest from Manchester United and land Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, reports ESPN.
The 22-year-old is attracting plenty of admiring glances from England, with Carlo Ancelotti looking to win the race in a deal that could cost the Toffees around £25 million ($32m).
‘Bale should go enjoy himself back at Tottenham’
Gareth Bale should be considering a return to Tottenham if he still has the “passion” to play at the highest level, says Danny Murphy, with the Welshman continuing to endure a tough time at Real Madrid.
Murphy has told talkSPORT: "Even if it's for two or three years, go back to where you made yourself, enjoy yourself and help Tottenham get back to being competitive."
Rangers snap up Roofe
👋 @roofe is a Ranger!
Williams signs new Man Utd contract
A breakthrough campaign 👊— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020
Following a fine debut season, Brandon Williams has been rewarded with a new deal 👏#MUFC
Chelsea in advanced talks with Reguilon
Chelsea are in advanced talks regarding a deal for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, claims ESPN.
The Blues have been in the market for Leicester star Ben Chilwell, but are also exploring alternative options as prising an England international away from Premier League is proving to be tough.
Spurs to snub interest in Ndombele
Tottenham will snub Inter's efforts to sign Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail.
The French midfielder has only spent one season at Spurs and will be given another chance to prove his worth.
Sancho close to agreeing Man Utd deal
Jadon Sancho is close to agreeing terms on a five-year deal with Manchester United, reports Sky Sports.
The Borussia Dortmund winger has emerged as the Red Devils' top target and could soon form part of a big-money transfer.
Chelsea open to offers for senior stars
Blues willing to sell experienced heads
Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports.
The Blues would also be prepared to part with Emerson, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Michy Batshuayi if the right offers are tabled.
Man Utd missed out on Bellingham due to wages
Manchester United missed out on Jude Bellingham over his £56,000-per-week wages - according to ESPN.
The Red Devils couldn't justify paying the 17-year-old an annual packet of £3 million, and he ended up joining Borussia Dortmund instead.
BVB signed Bellingham from Birmingham City for £23 million ($30m) in July.
Setien eager to add Canales to Barca ranks
Quique Setien is eager to add Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales to his Barcelona ranks - according to Don Balon.
The Blaugrana boss coached the 29-year-old at Benito Villamarín Stadium, and is hoping to arrange a reunion at Camp Nou.
Canales scored six goals and laid on six assists in 37 games for Betis in 2019-20.
Sancho backed to follow Beckham & Ronaldo at Man Utd
Jadon Sancho is capable of following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham at Manchester United, says Phil Neville, with the Red Devils urged to land another “out-and-out winger”.
During the iconic reign of Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, threat down the flanks was a key part of the set-up at Old Trafford.
The likes of Beckham and Ronaldo starred down the right , while the evergreen Ryan Giggs cemented his legacy on the left.
Read the full story on Goal.
Leicester in talks to sign Trincao from Barca
Leicester are in talks to sign Francisco Trincao from Barcelona - according to Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The Foxes have already submitted a loan offer for the 20-year-old with an obligation to buy for €50 million (£45m/$59m), but a final agreement has not yet been reached.
Trincao signed a pre-contract agreement with Barca in January before seeing out the 2019-20 campaign at S.C. Braga.
West Ham want €20m Braithwaite
Hammers keen on Barcelona striker
West Ham are lining up a €20 million (£18m/$24m) deal for Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Danish frontman has previously spent time in England at Middlesbrough and finds himself facing fierce competition for places at Camp Nou.
Arsenal one of only two teams in for Willian
Arsenal are one of only two teams to have expressed interest in acquiring Willian, reports The Athletic.
Chelsea are still hoping to tie the Brazilian forward to a new contract, but it could be that he soon departs Stamford Bridge as a free agent.
‘Liverpool don’t need an upgrade on Firmino’
Liverpool should avoid disrupting their fearsome front three by bringing in another forward during the summer transfer window, says Emile Heskey, with there no need to find an upgrade on Roberto Firmino.
The former Reds striker has told BBC Sport: "It's whether you disrupt that front three and push for someone else."
Palace to accept £30m for Zaha
Crystal Palace are willing to sanction a cut-price £30 million ($39m) move for Wilfried Zaha, according to The Sun.
The Eagles had been looking for more than double that 12 months ago, but they accept that the Ivorian winger wants to take on a new challenge.
Balotelli in advanced talks with CFR Cluj
Mario Balotelli is in advanced talks to sign for CFR Cluj - according to GSP.
The Italian striker is available on a free transfer after leaving Brescia.
Balotelli’s contract at Brescia was reportedly terminated after he failed to report for training ahead of June’s Serie A restart.
Wolves target PSG’s Gueye
Wolves are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye - according to Le 10 Sport.
PSG are planning on selling the 30-year-old after their Champions League campaign is completed this month.
Gueye moved to Parc des Princes from Everton last summer, and Wolves are keen on bringing him back to the Premier League.
Milan offer Zlatan €7m per year deal
Milan have offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new €7 million-per-year deal - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are eager to extend the Swede's stay at San Siro beyond the end of the current season.
Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals in 18 appearances since rejoining Milan in January.
Arsenal trying to tie Martinez down to fresh terms
Arsenal are trying to tie Emiliano Martinez down to a new long-term contract - according to The Sun.
The 27-year-old’s current deal expires in 2022, but the Gunners are eager to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium.
Martinez produced a superb display in Arsenal’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea to cap an impressive end to the 2019-20 season.
Arsenal eye Benrahma and Eze
Eberechi Eze and Said Benrahma have emerged as targets for Arsenal, reports the Daily Star.
The highly-rate dpair have been catching the eye in the Championship at Brentford and QPR respectively, with the Gunners ready to spend big on offering them a prominent Premier League stage.
Chelsea expect to miss out on Henderson
Chelsea are not expecting to do a deal with Manchester United for Dean Henderson, according to Football Insider.
The Blues have held talks regarding the Sheffield United loanee, but Frank Lampard is now ready to turn his pursuit of a new goalkeeper elsewhere.
Gunners consider re-signing Dasilva
Former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva is being monitored by the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to build his squad for next season.
According to the Daily Star, the Brentford star could be brought back to the Emirates next season after scoring 10 goals and four assists playing in a box-to-box role.
The 21-year-old joined Brentford from the Gunners in 2018 and has been a star in their run to the Championship playoff final.
Ronaldo wanted to join PSG
The Portuguese mega star tried to engineer a departure from Turin
Cristiano Ronaldo was an seeking an exit from Juventus to join PSG before the coronavirus halted progress on a possible move.France Football reports the unhappy 35-year-old has a desire to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French capital but the start of the recent global pandemic ended any chance of a deal occurring.
Man Utd hone in on Magalhaes
Manchester United are close to signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
The 22-year-old centre back, who is also wanted by Everton and Napoli, could join the Red Devils in a matter of days, according to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto.Magalhaes made 24 appearances for Lille during the recent season as the Ligue 1 club finished fourth.
Socceroos defender Degenek to join Al Ahli
Australian centre-half Milos Degenek is on his way to Saudi club Al Ahli, according to a report in MaxBetSport.
The 26-year-old is currently in his second stint with Red Star Belgrade but is set to return to Saudi Arabia, where he played with Al Hilal in 2019.
Newcastle’s Yedlin could return to the MLS
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin could be heading back to the MLS with his contract at the Premier League club expiring in 12 months.
The 27-year-old is ‘very interested’ in a return to the North American league and had held talks with clubs, reports MLSSoccer.com.Yedlin was a homegrown player for Seattle Sounders before first joining Tottenham, before crossing to Newcastle.
Ramos can play until he's 40, says ex-Real Madrid team-mate Van der Vaart
Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world and can keep on playing until he is 40, according to former Real Madrid team-mate Rafael van der Vaart.Read the full story on Goal!
Manchester United-linked Grealish 'belongs' in the Champions League, says ex-Villa team-mate Gestede
Manchester United-linked Jack Grealish "belongs" in the Champions League, according to his ex-Aston Villa team-mate Rudy Gestede.
Chelsea will need to pay record fee for Chilwell
To get the Foxes star, the Blues must break the bank
Leicester City have told Chelsea they will have to stump up a record fee for a defender to sign Ben Chilwell.
The Mirror reports the Foxes have asked for more than £80 million ($105m) to release the England international, which would break the current mark set when Manchester United signed Harry Maguire last summer for a similar amount.
The 23-year-old is contracted at the King Power Stadium until 2024 and has been at the club since he was 12 years old.
Man Utd given boost in Ait-Nouri pursuit
Manchester United have been given the green light to sign Angers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri with the Ligue 1 club close to purchasing a replacement player.
The 19-year-old defender, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City, will be free to move to Old Trafford if a deal can be arranged, according to FootMercato.
Angers also close to completing a deal for left-back Oussama Falouh after already signing Souleyman Doumbia for the same position.
Ex-Premier League striker to join new A-League team
Fledgling A-League franchise Macarthur United will be unveiling English striker Matt Derbyshire next week.
A report in FTBL states the 34-year-old will sign for the new team in the coming days after four years in Cyprus with Omonia.
Derbyshire’s previous clubs include Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Plymouth Argyle.