Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign Pogba this summer

The in-demand attacker will be staying put

Real Madrid have accepted they won't be able to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this year, according to L'Equipe.

PSG have previously stressed the French attacker isn't for sale with Los Blancos reportedly circling.

With Mbappe contracted in Paris until 2022, Real Madrid are now expected to make their move for Mbappe at the end of next season.