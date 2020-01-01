Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton make Real Madrid's Rodriguez their top priority

The Colombian's deal at the Bernabeu expires in 2021

Everton have made Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez their top off-season target, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Carlo Ancelotti is hoping for a reunion with the Colombian, whom he managed during his time in charge of Madrid.

The Toffees are willing to offer the 28-year-old a four-year contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves.