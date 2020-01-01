Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal nearing Coutinho deal

The New York Red Bulls have signed Dru Yearwood from Brentford, the club announced.

Yearwood signs on with the MLS side as a Young Designated Player, with the 20-year-old midfielder having made five appearances for Brentford this past season.

“Dru is a young, exciting central midfielder, a true competitor and ball-winner, qualities we know fit well in our style of play,” said Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas. “He’s also an intelligent player, who brings intensity and passion every time he steps on the field. Dru is enthusiastic about the opportunity and we’re excited to get him integrated into our team.”