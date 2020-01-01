Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern offer £36m for Sane

Rangnick looking at Bogarde for Milan rebuild
Ralf Rangnick, who will take over as AC Milan boss upon Serie A's conclusion, wants Hoffenheim centre-back Melayro Bogarde as one of his first signings at San Siro.
In may, the 18-year-old became the youngest Dutch player to debut in the Bundesliga and is widely tipped to have a big future at the top level.
Bergwijn not Mou's first choice
Jose Mourinho has admitted that Steven Bergwijn was not his first choice but said that the new Tottenham attacker "has a bright future" and that the club are "more than happy" with his signing.
Atalanta sign Pasalic from Chelsea on permanent deal
#SuperMario resta con noi! 🦸🏼♂️🇭🇷— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) June 22, 2020
Il centrocampista croato acquistato a titolo definitivo!
Mario #Pašalić stays with us! 🖤💙
Our #88 is an #Atalanta player on a permanent basis!#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/6sHQhzjNSi
Liverpool interested in Hoffenheim teenager Frauendorf
Hoffenheim youngster Melkamu Frauendorf is the subject of interest from Liverpool - according to Kicker.
The 16-year-old is being linked with a move away from Germany this summer, and Anfield has been touted as a potential next destination for the midfielder.
Frauendorf has been a regular in Hoffenheim's U17 squad this season, scoring five goals in 20 appearances.
Liverpool should do all they can to get Coutinho back - Aldridge
Liverpool should be doing “all they can” to reach a loan agreement with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, says John Aldridge, with a short-term deal making sense to “all parties”.
Jurgen Klopp has offered little indication that he will be joining the chase for a Brazil international playmaker when the next window opens.
Plenty of Premier League clubs are said to be mulling over a move to bring a player who has previously flourished at Anfield back to English football.
Monaco decide not to take up buy option on Bennasser
Le FC Girondins de Bordeaux vous informe ne pas lever l’option d’achat pour Youssef Aït-Bennasser— FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) June 22, 2020
▶ https://t.co/CqYQMz74he
Vertonghen agrees contract extension at Spurs
Jan Vertonghen has agreed to extend his existing contract at Tottenham until the end of the season.
The Belgium international's time in north London appears to be drawing to a close, with his current deal set to expire this summer.
Vertonghen dropped the biggest hint over his future yet in May as he revealed his ambition to learn another language while continuing to play in top-level European competition.
Ajax re-sign Stekelenburg from Everton
𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐄𝐊 = 🏠#WelcomeBack— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) June 22, 2020
Bellingham ready to leave Birmingham
Jude Bellingham is preparing to bid farewell to Birmingham, claims the Manchester Evening News.
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are both keen on the exciting teenage midfielder, with the German outfit considered to be his preferred choice.
Liverpool lead race for Koulibaly
Liverpool lead Manchester United in the race for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, reports TMW.
The Senegal international is expected to form part of a big-money transfer in the next window, with it possible that he could end up alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.
Barca to land Luzzi ahead of Real
Barcelona are set to win the race for Rayo Vallecano teenager Fabian Luzzi, reports La Razon.
The 16-year-old is considered to be one of Europe's hottest prospects, with Real Madrid also keen on securing his signature.
Henderson sets Man Utd contract demand
Dean Henderson wants assurances that he will be Manchester United's No.1 before signing any new contract, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Sheffield United loanee is attracting plenty of interest at present, meaning he has some big decisions to make on his future.
Juve eager to beat Inter to Emerson
Juventus are determined to beat Inter to the signing of Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri - according to Tuttosport.
The Bianconeri are looking to bring in a new left-back after seeing Alex Sandro struck down with a knee injury last week.
Emerson has played a bit-part role in Chelsea's squad this season, and is hoping to return to Italy when the transfer window reopens.
Cazorla receives offer from Al Sadd
Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla has received an offer from Al Sadd - according to Cadena Ser.
The Qatar based club's head coach Xavi wants to reunite with his ex-Spain team-mate when he becomes a free agent this summer.
Cazorla has scored eight goals in 27 appearances for Villarreal this season.
Juve planning offer for Jimenez
Juventus are planning to table a big-money bid for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, according to AS.
The Mexico international has been enjoying another prolific season in the Premier League, with leading clubs across Europe now ready to spark a scramble for his signature.
Gladbach see David bid knocked back
Borussia Monchengladbach have seen an offer for Gent striker Jonathan David knocked back, reports HLN.
The Bundesliga side are said to have tabled a bid of €25 million (£23m/$28m), but that approach is still some way short of the 20-year-old's valuation.
Gabriel Jesus price tag set by City
Manchester City have informed Inter, and any other suitor of Gabriel Jesus, that their Brazilian striker is valued at €60 million (£54m/$67m).
That is according to Sport, who claims that those at the Etihad Stadium have no intention of parting with a South American star.
Arsenal consider Hart as emergency signing
Arsenal are weighing up a possible move for Joe Hart after seeing Bernd Leno suffer an untimely injury, claims the Express.
The England international goalkeeper is currently on the books at Burnley, where he remains out of favour, but could be drafted into Mikel Arteta's plans as an emergency signing.
Do Man City need to add another winger?
Milik emerges as Juve's number one target
Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has emerged as Juventus' number one summer transfer target - according to Tuttosport.
The Bianconeri are prepared to include Federico Bernardeschi in any possible deal for the 26-year-old forward.
Juventus are hopeful that Milik's presence will help bring the best out of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo next season.
Man City monitoring Benfica's Ruben Dias
Manchester City are keeping tabs on Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias - as the Evening Standard reports.
Pep Guardiola is prioritizing the signing of a new defender in the summer transfer window, with the 23-year-old near the top of his list of targets.
Benfica are reluctant to sell Dias, but club president President Luis Felipe Vieira has a history of cashing in on their best players.
Eriksen: It was the right decision to join Inter
Christian Eriksen believes his decision to leave Tottenham for Inter was the right one as he continues to adapt to life in Serie A.
The 28-year-old claimed the assist for Romelu Lukaku's opener on Sunday as Nerazzurri claimed a 2-1 win against Sampdoria to keep their slim Scudetto hopes alive.
Eriksen also found the back of the net last time out in a Coppa Italia clash against Napoli with the Denmark international proving a worthy addition to Antonio Conte's side.
Napoli reject £58m Koulibaly bid from Liverpool
Liverpool have seen an opening bid of £58 million for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly rejected - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
Manchester United have also been linked with the Senegal international, but the Italian giants want at least £90 million ($111m) for a prized asset.
Liverpool will have to stump up significantly more cash if they want Koulibaly to partner Virgil van Dijk in defence next season.
Inman attracting Indian admirers
Brisbane Roar hotshot Brad Inman is attracting interest from the Indian Super League after his consistent form during the A-League season.
According to the Courier Mail, the 28-year-old hasn't returned to training amid the rumours of Indian interest.
Inman has scored four goals and made five assists for Roar in his first A-League season since returning from overseas.
Fowler linked with Birmingham City
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Birmingham City head coach role despite currently being under contract with Australian club Brisbane Roar.
Fowler was expected to return Down Under to resume his coaching role but has remained stood down amid the Birmingham rumours, reports the Courier Mail.
Current Birmingham boss Pep Clotet will step down at the end of the Championship season.
Fortune aiming to become Man Utd manager
Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune has set his sights on one day become manager at Old Trafford.
A utility player in his playing days, the ex-South Africa international moved to the Red Devils in 1999 and spent the next seven years at the club, playing 76 times and scoring five goals in the Premier League.
After hanging up his boots after a career that started in Tottenham’s youth system before making a move to Mallorca and Atletico Madrid, he has earned his coaching badges but does not have any experience as a manager.
Schneiderlin passes Nice medical
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has passed a medical at Nice with a move close to being confirmed.
Schneiderlin is contracted at the Toffees for a further 12 months but has made just 18 appearances this season.
Nice director of football Julien Fournier confirmed a deal was close on Sunday saying: "He should sign on Monday. He has passed his medical. We are waiting for Everton's signature."
Atlanta's Barco confirms Fiorentina interest
Atlanta United attacker Ezequiel Barco has revealed Fiorentina are among a number of clubs circling him.
"I know that from Fiorentina, they contacted my agent," Barco told TNT Sports.
"Also some clubs from France. It’s true that Fiorentina would be a nice possibility, yes. But now I don’t know what is going to happen with everything with this pandemic."
Christie set for Celtic extension
Celtic are eager to tie down Ryan Christie to a new long-term contract after scoring 20 goals last season.
Contracted until 2022, Hoops manager Neil Lennon has confirmed his desire to re-sign the attacker.
"He was terrific for us last year and I’ve love to give him an extension," Lennon said via the Daily Record.
"It’s all quiet right now in terms of talks because there’s been so much going on but we’ll be picking that up again soon."
Nice eyeing off Kamara
Stade de Reims midfielder Hassane Kamara is wanted by Nice with a transfer expected to cost around €5 million, according to Nice Matin.
Kamara has previously hinted at a desire to move and Nice have already made three other signings as they plan for next season.
Former Liverpool striker N'Gog to retire
French forward David N'Gog will retire after a final season with Lithuanian side Zalgiris, the club has confirmed.
The 31-year-old began his career with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Liverpool in 2008.
Leicester set to sign Nancy's Suengchitthawon
Nancy's attacking midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon is poised to join Leicester City next season, claims RMC Sport.
The French club are struggling financially and look set to part way with the talented 20-year-old.
Bayern offer £36m for Sane
The winger looks set to land in Germany
Bayern Munich have offered Manchester City £36 million ($45m) for attacker Leroy Sane, claims Bild's Christian Falk.
City have confirmed Sane has turned down the chance to extend his stay at the Etihad beyond 2021.
Falk claims Sane is destined to sign for Bayern and City must decide whether to cash in now or let him go for free next year.
Marseille fall short in Joao Mario bid
Inter have rejected an initial offer from Marseille for midfielder Joao Mario, reports FC Inter News.
The Portuguese player has been on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow this season and is not part of Antonio Conte's plans moving forward.
While Marseille are keen to sign him, their first offer has fallen short of Inter's valuation.
Stones faces uncertain future at Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he may have to sell before he can bring in the central defender he wants, casting fresh doubts over the future of John Stones.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down football in March, the City boss was looking at bringing in one, or possibly even two new centre backs when the end-of-season transfer window opened in a bid to freshen up a squad that has struggled to maintain a challenge on leaders Liverpool.
Following the departure of captain Vincent Kompany in the summer of 2019 and a failure to replace him coupled with a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, City's weaknesses at the back have been left exposed.