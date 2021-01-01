Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain have been "disrespectful" in their pursuit of Lionel Messi, according to Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta, who has threatened to report the Ligue 1 champions to FIFA.

PSG have been strongly linked with Messi ever since his decision to hand in a transfer request at Camp Nou at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 33-year-old ultimately decided to see out the final year of his current contract with Barca after opposition from club officials and La Liga, but his long-term future remains up in the air.

Read more here!