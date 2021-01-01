Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer won't be sacked by Man Utd

Salah's agent jets into Liverpool for contract talks
Mohamed Salah's agent has flown into Liverpool to discuss a renewal, according to the Mirror, with his client holding all of the leverage right now.
Salah is making a convincing case that he is the top player in the world at the moment and would be difficult for Liverpool to let leave, even if his reported wage demands exceed £500,000 per week.
Man Utd prepare £70 million winter warchest
Manchester United are putting aside £70 million to strengthen the squad in January, claims the Daily Star.
That money will only be available to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the Reds are in a strong position to challenge for the title, however.
Barca want Sterling to replace Dembele
Barcelona are planning a winter raid for Raheem Sterling to replace unsettled Ousmane Dembele, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Manchester City star has been left on the sidelines for his club this season, while Dembele also seems on the way out at Camp Nou as new contract talks continue to stall.
Rafa will turn down Newcastle comeback offer
"I can tell you that I had a lot of friends who were asking me the same question," he told reporters when asked about the links with St. James' Park.
“But, from day one they don’t need to worry about that, because I decided to stay here.
“I’m really happy, and I am just trying to improve everything I can here."
Bayern step up chase for Adeyemi
Bayern Munich have stepped up their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Karim Adeyemi.
Goal Germany revealed that agent Thomas Solomon was in Munich today with Adeyemi's father Abbey Adeyemi for talks with Bayern, although any deal is still far from being confirmed.
Adeyemi has broken through for his national team this year and it seems only a matter of time until he takes a big step up at club level.
Solskjaer won't be sacked by Man Utd (The Athletic)
Norwegian still enjoys board's support despite slump
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United job is not in danger, claims The Athletic.
Despite recent poor results, the Norwegian still enjoys strong support from the United board.
His team lost 4-2 to Leicester on Saturday with the Foxes scoring three second-half goals.