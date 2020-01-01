Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fernandes to Man Utd stalls over bonus payments

Juventus and Barcelona in talks over Bernardeschi-Rakitic swap
Juventus and Barcelona are in talks over a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi, according to AS.
Juve are looking to strengthen their central midfield and view Rakitic, who has struggled for game time at Camp Nou this season, as a strong option.
The two sides had discussed such a deal in the summer but then-Barca manager Ernesto Valverde turned down the deal. With Quique Setien now in charge, the move could be back on.
Lampard cautions against 'knee-jerk reaction' signings in January
Frank Lampard is ready to compete for a spot in next season's Champions League without any January signings if he has to, and has warned the club against 'knee-jerk' additions.
Chelsea were able to get FIFA's transfer ban halved through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but they have struggled to make progress in any talks this month.
The January transfer market has been difficult for all Premier League clubs with just 12 deals completed across the league, five of which have been loans.
Fernandes to Man Utd stalls over bonus payments
The Portuguese midfielder's move to Old Trafford in doubt
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes' proposed move to Manchester United has stalled due to a dispute over bonus payments - according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are prepared to pay £34 million ($44m), with a further £25.5 million ($33m) in add-ons, but the Portuguese club do not think the bonus targets are achievable.
United would have to win the Champions League and Premier League, and Fernandes the Ballon d'Or for Sporting to receive the extra sum in full.
Newcastle & West Ham trailing Inter's Lazaro
Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro is the subject of interest from Newcastle and West Ham - according to Gianluca Marzio.
The Nerazzurri are open to loan offers with the option to buy, with both Premier League clubs prepared to submit offers.
Lazaro, 23, has only featured in six Serie A matches for Inter this season.
Orlando City sign Peruvian goalkeeper Gallese
NEWS: El Pulpo is a Lion! 🐙— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) January 17, 2020
Orlando City SC Acquires Peruvian Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. #VamosOrlando
Roma set sights on Shaqiri
Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is the subject of interest from Roma - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The two clubs have already opened talks over a possible transfer, with the Reds willing to let the Swiss international leave on an initial loan deal.
Roma have turned their attention to Shaqiri after missing out on primary target Matteo Politano from Inter, as they look to replace the injured Nicolo Zaniolo.