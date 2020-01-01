Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jorginho could join Arsenal if Rice moves to Chelsea

Man City in talks with Benfica over Portugal defender Dias
Manchester City are in talks about signing Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias in a deal that could see Nicolas Otamendi move in the opposite direction.
Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was City's preferred target for much of the summer but negotiations over the Senegal international have proven difficult and any signs of a deal look over.
Jorginho could join Gunners if Rice arrives at Chelsea
Chelsea are gearing up for one last push to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, in a transfer that could also see Jorginho head to Arsenal.
The Mirror reports Frank Lampard understands it could take a huge bid to pry Rice from the Hammers' grasp, and with the club's extensive transfer activity this summer, the Blues could be forced to sell Jorginho to balance the books.
Arsenal have been frustrated in their attempts to sign midfielders Thomas Partey from Atletico and Lyon's Houssem Aouar, and could turn their attention to Jorginho if the Italian becomes available.
Barca to announce Dest transfer
Barcelona will officially announce the purchase of USMNT right-back Sergino Dest early next week, according to Guillem Balague.
The 19-year-old Ajax defender - who has also attracted from Bayern - is close to wrapping up a move to Camp Nou that will cost the Catalans €20 million (£18m/$23m) up front plus an additional €5m (£4.5m/$6m) in bonuses.
Dest should be a Barcelona player early next week https://t.co/Gh46RvUaWC— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 25, 2020
Hertha Berlin confirm interest in Gotze
Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich has confirmed that his club are considering a move for Mario Gotze.
Gotze, 28, has been a free agent since his contract at Borussia Dortmund expired in July.