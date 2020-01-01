Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to move for £18m Semedo

Gabriel Magalhaes admits to having shunned rival interest in his services, amid talk of Manchester United and Chelsea being keen, in order to complete a “dream” switch to Arsenal.

The Brazilian defender saw his stock soar while on the books of Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Big-spending outfits from across Europe were prepared to buy into his potential, with Premier League heavyweights leading the chase.

Read the full story here on Goal!