Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Why Man Utd missed out on Haaland

Prem duo in race to sign Sanson
West Ham and Everton are set to go head-to-head in an attempt to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, reports the Express.
The Hammers are still on the lookout for potential signings despite being without a manager following the dismissal of Manuel Pellegrini after Saturday's home defeat to Leicester.
Everton have also been tracking Sanson's progress for a while but much will depend on the wishes of new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has yet to discuss his plans for the January window with the Toffees' board.
Watford chasing Ricardo Rodriguez
Watford look set to battle Napoli for Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez next month, according to Il Mattino.
The left-back, who also plays for the Switzerland national team, has caught the eye of the Hornets.
However, they will have to face the Serie A giants in order to secure the 27-year-old's signature.
Man Utd turned down Haaland
Future clauses scuppered deal
Manchester United did want to sign Erling Braut Haaland but pulled out of the deal due to Mino Raiola's demands of a buy-out clause and a percentage of any future sale, according to ESPN.
Haaland has today brought transfer speculation to a close by joining Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of just €20 million (£17m/$22m).
United were also reported to be interested in Haaland's former Red Bull Salzburg team-mate Takumi Minamino, who has joined Liverpool.
Valverde adds fresh Vidal twist
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has added a fresh twist to Arturo Vidal's future with reports suggesting he wants the Chile man to stay, per Mundo Deportivo.
The midfielder was reportedly on his way to Inter in recent weeks, cutting short his stay in La Liga.
But the Blaugrana supremo would instead like to see the 32-year-old remain on the books at Camp Nou.
Inter pass on Giroud interest
Inter are no longer interested in securing the services of Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Blues striker has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge given his lack of minutes under Frank Lampard.
It will not be to San Siro however, with the Serie A league leaders passing on the chance to snap him up.
Dortmund confirm Haaland capture until 2024
Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet Erling Haaland. #Haaland2024 pic.twitter.com/NOHt7l7bgL— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 29, 2019
Dortmund poised to sign Haaland
Erling Haaland looks all but set to sign for Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window, claims the Sun.
The highly-rated Salzburg star and Norway international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga.
Such a decision would come as a huge blow to Manchester United, who have also been in the hunt for his capture.
Juve out of Haaland chase?
Norway star has hefty pay request
Juventus may pass on signing Erling Haaland after the Norway international's wage demands proved to be a stumbling block, per Tuttosport.
The Bianconeri already have several high-paid players on their books, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
As such, they are not willing to meet the hefty request of the Leeds-born star.
Ex-Victory boss Muscat poised for Belgium move
Former Melbourne Victory boss Kevin Muscat is set to become the first Australian to coach in a major continental European league with Sint-Truiden, says the Sydney Morning Herald.
The Belgian Pro League team have been without a boss since sacking Marc Brys last month.
Muscat guided Victory to two A-League titles during his time with the club.
Leipzig out of Haaland chase
RB Leipzig are reportedly out of the hunt for Erling Haaland, via Bild.
The Salzburg striker has been on the radar of several of Europe's biggest clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United.
The Bundesliga outfit however will no longer pursue him in the January transfer window.
Roma considering Diaz approach
Roma could throw a lifeline to Mariano Diaz and give him a new chance at first-team football, claims Le10Sport.
The Real Madrid man could move to the Italian capital after a year-and-a-half in La Liga where he has failed to figure much.
The Serie A giants are also reportedly eyeing a potential move however for Everton's Moise Kean.
James faces race to save Madrid career
Colombia star's days may be numbered
James Rodriguez has four games to save his Real Madrid career, according to Don Balon.
The Colombia star joined Los Blancos in 2014 but has struggled during his time with the club, spending various spells away on loan.
Now, he reportedly has the first few games of 2020 with which to convince bosses not to sell him on.
Vidal move to Inter stalls
Arturo Vidal's prospective move to Inter looks to have hit a stumbling block due to the nature of his transfer, via Le10Sport.
Barcelona wish to sell the veteran on and have it done, but the Serie A club instead prefer a loan with an option to buy.
The Chile international joined the Blaugrana in 2018 from Bayern Munich and won La Liga last season.
Barca want Klopp as next manager
‼️✍️ ENCUESTA EXCLUSIVA MD— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) December 29, 2019
☝️🔝 Klopp, el preferido si no sigue Valverde
🗣🔜 Un sondeo para Mundo Deportivo revela que la masa social del Barça quiere un cambio en el banquillohttps://t.co/lVgeAExyKW por @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/zlkqGtORZu
Juventus and Napoli mull swap move
Juventus and Napoli are mulling over a swap deal for Mattia De Sciglio and Elseid Hysaj respectively, claims Calcio Mercato.
The Turin and Naples giants are considering sending their Italian and Albania internationals in opposite directions come the new year.
Napoli are currently 11 points off the top four in Serie A while holders Juventus are on level pegging at the summit with Inter.
Rami to leave Fenerbahce?
Adil Rami could be set to leave Fenerbahce after just four months there following a drop down the pecking order, says Le10Sport.
The 24-year-old was sacked by former club Marseille for gross misconduct after he missed a training session to film a television show earlier this year.
He signed a short-term deal as a free agent in Turkey but has failed to make a serious impression since.
Napoli and Inter set for swap deal
Napoli are poised to offer Faouzi Ghoulam as part of a swap deal to bring Matteo Politano to the club from Inter, per Tuttosport.
The Algeria international could be set to cut short his stay with a move to San Siro on the cards.
The Italy winger meanwhile, who only joined Inter on a full-time basis this year after a loan spell, could go the other way.
De Rossi could return to Roma to coach
Daniele De Rossi could make a return to Roma to join the Serie A club's technical staff, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The midfielder spent his entire career in the Italian capital until a move to Boca Juniors earlier this year.
At 36 years of age however, the World Cup winner is reaching the end of his playing days and could join the coaching team at his former club.
Lobotka set for Napoli move
Slovakia international poised for Italy switch
Napoli look set to complete a move for Stanislav Lobotka in the new year, beating out rivals Milan for his signature, per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Slovakia international is expected to exit Celta Vigo, where he has played since 2017, for a new career in Italy.
It is expected that Napoli will formalise their offer in the coming days.
Brighton weigh double January swoop
Brighton & Hove Albion are considering an early double swoop for striker Fedor Chalov and right-back Kyle Walker-Peters next month, says the Sun.
The CSKA Moscow forward and Tottenham defender are both reportedly on the Seagulls' wishlist.
A 2-0 win over Bournemouth yesterday has lifted Albion to 14th in the Premier League heading into the new year.
Inter Miami to unveil Diego Alonso as coach
Inter Miami look set to unveil former Monterrey boss Diego Alonso as their first coach ahead of their maiden Major League Soccer season, via the Miami Herald.
The expansion club, who kick off their campaign in March, have also signed Toronto forward Juan Agudelo.
Alonso beat out Patrick Vieira, among others, to the job in Florida.
Juve and Lyon chase Giroud
Juventus and Lyon look poised to go head-to-head iin pursuit of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, per Calcio Mercato.
The France international and World Cup winner has struggled for game-time under Frank Lampard and could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.
He could reunite with former boss Maurizio Sarri if the Turin outfit are successful in their pursuit.
Blades chasing QPR forward Eze
Sheffield United are ramping up their pursuit of Queens Park Rangers forward Eberechi Eze, claims the Sun.
Chris Wilder reportedly views the 21-year-old as a strong option to add some additional firepower at Bramall Lane as the Blades continue their remarkable Premier League campaign.
Eze has been in good form for QPR, and would reportedly come cheaper than Brentford's Ollie Watkins, another rumoured target.
West Ham expected to confirm Moyes
Former manager poised for Premier League return
West Ham are set to confirm that they have turned to ex-boss David Moyes as their new manager imminently, according to the Independent.
The Hammers sacked Manuel Pellegrini yesterday following defeat at Leicester City.
Moyes, a three-time LMA Manager of the Year with Everton, steered the club to safety in a relegation battle during the latter half of the 2017-18 season, and will be asked to do so again.
Perin closes in on Genoa return
Mattia Perin is closing in on a return to Genoa, where he has spent most of his career to date, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 27-year-old joined Juventus from his former club in 2018 but has been limited for opportunities between the posts.
As such, he is now set to enjoy a homecoming at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
West Ham circling Cardiff's Etheridge
West Ham United have singled out Cardiff City shotstopper Neil Etheridge as a key target if they are unable to tempt former keeper Darren Randolph back to the club, claims the Sun.
The Hammers parted ways with manager Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday after defeat to Leicester left them just above the bottom three in the Premier League.
The club want to bring Randolph back from Middlesbrough as a new man between the sticks, but failing that, will seek to add Etheridge to their squad instead.
Marquinhos to agree to new PSG deal
Brazil defender Marquinhos is poised to sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain that will make him one of the best-paid players at the club, claims Le10Sport.
Negotiations with the centre-back had previously broken down in mid-December over the failure to agree on a wage increase.
However, a fresh offer from the Ligue 1 heavyweights looks to have sealed the deal for the 25-year-old.
Liverpool eye Lille's Osimhen
Liverpool are reportedly keen on securing a deal for Lille forward Victor Osimhen, per the Daily Express.
The 21-year-old, a reported target of Barcelona too, was Ligue 1's Player of the Month in October after he arrived at the French outfit to replace Pepe.
The Nigeria international very well may be a purchase for the future at Anfield, as Klopp considers reshuffling his already formidable options up front.
Man Utd circling Birmingham teenager
Manchester United have maintained their interest in Birmingham's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, reports The Sun.
Bellingham made his Football League debut in August and scored the winner in his first home appearance for the club against Stoke City.
Birmingham have no plans to let their teen star leave in the near future, but the Red Devils continue to keep tabs nonetheless with assistant Mike Phelan the latest to make an inquiry.
Man City not expecting Guardiola departure
Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City and see out his contract, according to the club's chief executive Ferran Soriano.
Guardiola is contracted to City until 2021, however, there are doubts over the Spaniard's future in Manchester following back-to-back Premier League titles.Read the full story on Goal!
Western United confirm departures
New A-League side Western United have revealed both assistant coach John Hutchinson and midfielder Connor Chapman will leave the club this week.
Hutchinson is set to return to the MLS, while Chapman will sign for K-League 2 side Daejeon Citizen FC, pending a medical.
Western United are currently third in the A-League after 12 matches.
PSG sounded out Klopp as possible Tuchel replacement
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo spoke to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for over an hour to discuss the possibility of the German replacing Thomas Tuchel, reports Le10sport.
The chat took place prior to Christmas and though Klopp heard out Leonardo, he made it clear he remains happy at Anfield.
PSG have also reportedly spoken to former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as they prepare to replace Tuchel at season's end.
Moyes set for West Ham return
David Moyes is poised to replace Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham manager, reports Sky Sports News.
Pellegrini was sacked on Saturday after a 2-1 loss to Leicester City.
Moyes himself was replaced by Pellegrini after a short stint at the Hammers in 2018 with the Scottish manager yet to land a managerial job since.
Liverpool target Nigerian ace
Lille striker Victor Osimhen is a target for Liverpool, according to the Express.
The Premier League leaders have been scouting the Nigerian forward in detail this season and will have seen him score 13 goals in Ligue 1 so far.
Gunners set sights on Upamecano
Arsenal have been linked with Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano and the 21-year-old could be allowed to leave the German club if they can sign fellow Frenchman Tanguy Kouassi from Paris St-Germain, as reported by Le Parisien.
The 17-year-old Kouassi is seen as the long-term successor to Upamecano, but Leipzig are prepared to start the process early.
That would pave the way for the Gunners to pursue Upamecano.
Man Utd want Eriksen
The playmaker is looking to leave Spurs
Manchester United will swoop for Christian Eriksen on a free transfer next summer, according to the Telegraph.
The Dane has no intention of signing a new contract at Spurs, and could yet leave in January, but United are looking to make him one of the most high-profile free transfers between Premier League clubs at the end of the season.
Eriksen scored a stunning free-kick on Saturday in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Norwich.
Cooper signs new Swansea deal
Brandon Cooper has signed a new deal with Swansea which runs until 2021.
The Wales U21 international was out of contract in the summer but has now committed to the Championship side for two more years.
Arsenal want €40m for Xhaka
The midfielder is close to joining Hertha Berlin
Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal in January, but the Premier League club want €40m for the Swiss according to Sky Italy.
Hertha Berlin have offered €35m and the player is unlikely to play for Arsenal again, but the transfer is yet to cross the line.
New Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has also stressed how much he rates a player he previously scouted while working at Manchester City.