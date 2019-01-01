Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United want Lille star Soumare to replace Pogba

Rakitic time up at Barcelona
Barcelona are ready to sell veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, reports the Daily Star.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the starting side following the arrival of Frankie De Jong from Ajax.
The 31-year-old has attracted interest in the recent past from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
Andonovski named USA coach
Vlatko Andonovski is the new head coach of the United States women's football team.
The 43-year-old has led National Women's Soccer League side Reign FC in Seattle for the past two seasons.
Previous head coach Jill Ellis left the role on 6 October, having won two World Cups with the US.
Forrest keen to extend Celtic stay
Celtic winger James Forrest is hoping to sign a long-term deal with the club imminently to extend the nine years he has been at the club.
The 28-year-old has scored nine goals and grabbed 11 assists in 21 matches in all competitions this season.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, Forrest said that talks were progressing and an announcement will be coming soon.
"We were talking at the start of the summer when the window was still open," Forrest said.
"It is going the right way and it is positive. Hopefully it can be done pretty quickly. I don’t see why it can’t be done in the next week or over the next couple of weeks."
Struggling Marcelo in the sights of Juve
Real Madrid's veteran full back Marcelo is being hunted by Juventus after a slow start to the season.
The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in the Spanish capital for 12 years but his form has started to dip as he gets older and has struggled to connect with new left winger Eden Hazard
According to Don Balon, there is plenty of offers from Champions League clubs for Marcelo, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.
Mane rejects Real Madrid
Liverpool star Sadio Mane does not want to join Real Madrid, despite being made their no.1 target when the summer transfer window opens.
Dan Balon says Los Blancos were willing to part with up to €180m to prise the 27-year-old attacker out of England, but the player himself wants to stay at the Reds.
PSG want Icardi permanently
Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal only two months into his loan spell.
The 26-year-old already has seven goals in seven matches for the Parisians since joining from Inter Milan and his temporary employers want to activate the £70m release clause to get the centre-forward's services long term, according to the Daily Mail.
Gunners could recall on-loan striker Nketiah
Arsenal have the option of cutting short Eddie Nketiah's loan at Leeds if they feel he isn't getting enough game time.
The 20-year-old cebtre forward started his season-long stint at Elland Road with four goals in six matches but has since fallen behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order.
The Gunners can choose to bring Nketiah back to London if certain performance clauses aren't met while he is at the Leeds, The Athletic reports, as quoted by the Mirror.
However, Unai Emery currently isn't considering that option with plenty of strike options at his disposal, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka.
Forster happy to take pay cut for Celtic stay
Fraser Forster is open to taking a pay cut in order to stay at Celtic on a permanent deal.
The goalkeeper is on loan from Southampton for the season and has three years left on his contract with the club.
He hopes to stay in Glasgow for the long-term and although his £70,000 per week wages are beyond Celtic's budget, he is willing to compromise.
"To come back to Celtic like this is fantastic so I’d never say no to this club," he said. "But it’s early doors and a lot of it is out of my hands. We’ll just have to wait and see. It’s so early in the season but [like I say], I’d never ever say no to this club."
AC Milan consider January bid for Aurier
AC Milan are considering a bid for Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier, Calciomercato says.
The 26-year-old right-back joined the London club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but reportedly came close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window.
Milan have been linked with him for some time and could try to lure him to Italy in 2020.
Sane still wants Bayern Munich move
Man City in talks with Oyarzabal to replace him
Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The German champions tried to land the winger in the close season, but City were able to hold on to him.
Sane is injured and will be out of action until February, but Bayern are still eager to get him and he hopes to return to Germany.
City, meanwhile, have already identified his successor - Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal, and they have already opened talks to sign him.
Inter determined to sign Vertonghen from Spurs
Inter will continue their pursuit of Jan Vertonghen, even though Tottenham have warned they will not sell the defender in January.
The Serie A side have been closely linked with the Belgian centre-back, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
The Guardian reports that the Premier League side have told the Italian club that there is no chance of a January move, though Inter are willing to wait to land him in the summer.
Man Utd target Soumare as Pogba replacement
Red Devils also eye Lyon star Dembele
Manchester United have set their sights on Lille star Boubakary Soumare as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, ESPN reports.
The 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 but he could be available for free at the end of the season, when his contract expires.
Lille hope to tie him down to a new deal, but United could swoop in for him in case they lose France star Pogba.
The Red Devils are also eyeing France striker Moussa Dembele, who continues to shine with Lyon.