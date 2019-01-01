Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United want Lille star Soumare to replace Pogba

Celtic winger James Forrest is hoping to sign a long-term deal with the club imminently to extend the nine years he has been at the club.

The 28-year-old has scored nine goals and grabbed 11 assists in 21 matches in all competitions this season.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Forrest said that talks were progressing and an announcement will be coming soon.

"We were talking at the start of the summer when the window was still open," Forrest said.

"It is going the right way and it is positive. Hopefully it can be done pretty quickly. I don’t see why it can’t be done in the next week or over the next couple of weeks."