Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to reward Fernandes with bumper new contract

Manotas close to Xolos move
I reached out to @HoustonDynamo. @MauroManotas19 to @xolos_en in @LigaBBVAMX is in advanced stages. First reported by @LesterDeportes . Manotas current contract ends December 2021. #SoccerMatters— Glenn Davis (@GlennDavisSoc) December 6, 2020
Paulo to make Inter switch?
Fluminense youngster Marcos Paulo could be set to leave South America for a move to Inter, claims Sky Sport Italy.
The teenager has proved to be an eye-catching presence up front in attack and has caught the eye of European outfits.
Having been previously linked to Marseille, he now could make his way to Serie A to ply his trade.
Serie A clubs circle Di Maria
Juventus and Inter could be along the suitors for Angel Di Maria if Paris Saint-Germain fail to tie the striker down to a new deal, via Calcio Mercato.
The Argentine has been in the French capital since he arrived following a poor spell with Manchester United.
That experience has put Di Maria off a return to England, leaving a switch to Serie A on the cards if he fails to agree fresh terms.
Calafiori set for new Roma deal
Roma are set to hand Paris Saint-Germain-linked starlet Riccardo Calafiori a new deal to keep him in the Italian capital, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The teenager has impressed for the Serie A outfit, and netted his first senior goal for the club earlier this week in the Europa League against Young Boys.
Now, the club intend to tie down his long-term future with a fresh contract.
Juve snubbed Suarez for McKennie
Juventus passed up on a deal for Luis Suarez following his Barcelona exit in order to bring in Weston McKennie, claims Tuttosport.
The former Blaugrana striker has found a new club with Atletico Madrid following his Camp Nou exit.
For a long time though, he seemed poised to head to Turin - but the Bianconeri instead apparently snubbed him for USMNT man McKennie instead.
Sousa in Premier League sights
Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs circling USMNT youth star Travian Sousa, per 90min.
The 19-year-old is currently a free agent after cancelling his contract at Hamburg by mutual consent.
Sousa however is seeking regular senior minutes, which suggests neither Premier League side could be his first choice.
Szoboszlai catches Madrid's eye
Zinedine Zidane believes that Dominik Szoboszlai could prove to be a suitable replacement for Isco, per Bild.
The Salzburg midfielder has been in fine form this season with a string of eye-catching turns.
His form now could earn him a move to Real Madrid in the new year.
Dybala on Premier League radar
Striker offered to "big six"
Paulo Dybala is on the radar of several Premier League clubs as contract talks with Juve continue to stall, say 90min.
The striker has been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants and could come to England.
He has reportedly been offered to each of the Premier League's "big six" ahead of the new year transfer window.
Conte plays down Eriksen exit talk
Antonio Conte has played down talk of an exit for Christian Eriksen from Inter, via Le10Sport.
The former Tottenha man has seen limited minutes since his move to San Siro.
But the manager says he has a good relationship with the Dane, who has been linked with the door in the new year.
Rodriguez close to Las Palmas return
Jese Rodriguez will return to Las Palmas following his Paris Saint-Germain exit, per TodoFichajes.
According to reports, the Spaniard has been negotiating a deal to head back to the club he previously spent time on loan with.
Rodriguez has endured a difficult spell in the French capital since arriving in 2016.
Melbourne sign Japanese youngster Tsubaki
ようこそ直樹！— Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) December 5, 2020
Japanese attacker @tnaoki40 joins on loan from @prompt_fmarinos!
Arsenal have eye on Man City defender Stones
Gunners monitoring centre-back's situation
Arsenal have asked Manchester City to keep them up to date regarding the availability of John Stones, says 90min.
Stones' contract expires in the summer of 2022 and the centre-back has struggled for playing time this season.
City could opt to sell him and may find a willing buyer in the Gunners.
Moyes: No contract talks with West Ham
David Moyes has confirmed he is yet to enter negotiations with West Ham over a new contract.
The manager's current deal expires at the end of the season but it has been reported the club will wait until next year before opening talks over an extension.
"We have not had any contract talks at the moment," Moyes said. "I am in no hurry to do anything because we are going along nicely, I don't want there to be anything to detract from that."
Sampdoria want Vicari to replace Celtic target Colley
With Omar Colley expected to leave the club in January, Sampdoria are set to dip into Serie B to find his replacement, according to Calciomercato.
Colley, said to be a top target for Celtic, has fallen out of favour at Sampdoria, who have turned their attention to SPAL defender Francesco Vicari as their favoured candidate to take his place.
PSG and Jese part ways
Paris Saint-Germain and @JeseRodriguez10 have agreed to terminate the player's contract, which was due to expire on June 30, 2021https://t.co/D3lOPbYdfm— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 6, 2020
Fiorentina make Piatek top priority
Fiorentina are determined to strengthen their attack with the signing of Krzysztof Piatek from Hertha Berlin in January.
The 25-year-old striker has featured in all 10 Bundesliga matches for Hertha and has scored three goals so far.
The German side value him at around €25 million, but TodoFichajes claims he is the man the Viola want.
Liverpool join race for Man Utd & Chelsea target Walukiewicz
Liverpool have joined the race to sign Cagliari centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The 20-year-old, who has also been mooted as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, signed a new contract at Sardegna Arena last week.
Cagliari are now in a position to command a fee within the region of €60 million (£54m/$73m) for Walukiewicz, with Liverpool weighing up a 2021 bid as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his defensive ranks.
Fiorentina eager to bring in Caicedo
Fiorentina are eager to bring in Felipe Caicedo from Lazio - according to Calcio Mercato.
La Viola are prepared to offer the 32-year-old a contract through to 2023, with the forward's current employers ready to sanction his departure for €5 million.
Caicedo has hit four goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Lazio in 2020-21.
If Messi comes to Manchester I hope it's United not City! - Mata
Juan Mata hopes if Lionel Messi comes to Manchester it's to United and not City, but he is not paying too much attention to the transfer rumours surrounding the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Messi is heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona as he approaches the final months of his current contract.
The 33-year-old tried to manufacture a way out of Camp Nou in the summer transfer window only to find his exit blocked by Blaugrana and La Liga officials.
Read the full story on Goal.
Newcastle eyeing Aberdeen striker Cosgrove
Newcastle are eyeing a possible move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove - according to The Scottish Sun.
The Magpies have enquired over the 24-year-old's availability ahead of the January transfer window.
Cosgrove has scored once in five Scottish Premier League appearances for Aberdeen this season.
Milan set sights on Tottenham's Sanchez
Milan have set their sights on Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez - according to The Sun.
The Italian giants are looking at the 24-year-old as a possible option as Stefano Pioli bids to bolster his defensive line in January.
Jose Mourinho is open to selling Sanchez for the right price, with the Colombian no longer a regular in Tottenham's starting XI.
PSG terminate Jese's contract
Le Paris Saint-Germain et @JeseRodriguez10 se sont mis d’accord pour résilier le contrat du joueur, qui arrivait à expiration le 30 juin 2021.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 6, 2020
McCarthy wants ex-Man City starlet to join APOEL
Mick McCarthy wants ex-Manchester City starlet Jack Byrne to join APOEL Nicosia - according to The Sun.
Former Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy handed Byrne his international debut in 2019, and is now hoping to bring to lure the 24-year-old to Cyprus.
Byrne is currently plying his trade at Shamrock Rovers, where he has scored 16 goals in 63 appearances to date.
Man Utd considering Assuncao swoop
Manchester United are considering a swoop for Famalicao midfielder Gustavo Assuncao - according to AS.
Nice and Sevilla are also being linked with the 20-year-old, who has five years left to run on his current contract.
United may look to bring in Assuncao next year, with Famalicao likely to listen to offers within the region of €25 million ($34m).
West Ham interested in ex-Spurs winger Edwards
Former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to TeamTalk.
The 22-year-old left Spurs to join Vitoria S.C in September 2019 amid a lack of regular playing time in north London.
West Ham could offer Edwards the chance to return to the Premier League, but may face competition for his signature from Crystal Palace, Southampton and Fulham.
Lingard planning to force transfer away from Man Utd
Jesse Lingard is planning to force a transfer away from Manchester United in the January window - according to TeamTalk.
The 27-year-old has been restricted to two EFL Cup appearances this season, having fallen down the squad pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Lingard is ready to move on amid interest from Germany, Spain and Italy, while Rangers and Celtic are also considering moves for the midfielder.
Conte eager to bring Giroud & Kante to Inter
Antonio Conte is eager to bring Olivier Giroud and N'Golo Kante to Inter from Chelsea - according to Tuttosport.
The Italian manager worked with both men while he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, and now hopes to arrange a reunion at San Siro.
Giroud is set to drop into the free agency pool next summer, but Kante still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his current contract.
Inter ready to tie Lukaku down to fresh terms
Inter are ready to tie star striker Romelu Lukaku down to fresh terms - according to 90min.
The Italian giants are planning to open talks with the Belgium international over a new contract, amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to Juventus.
Lukaku, whose current deal does not expire until 2024, has scored eight goals in nine Serie A outings for Inter this season.
Winks set to seek Tottenham exit
Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is set to seek a January exit - according to The Mirror.
The 24-year-old has not started a Premier League game for Spurs since September, and is growing frustrated over a lack of regular minutes.
Winks may look for a new club when the transfer market reopens to boost his chances of making England's squad for the European Championships.
Man Utd target Barnes
Red Devils eyeing Leicester star
Manchester United have identified Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are looking at the 22-year-old as an alternative option in case they fail to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.
It is understood that Leicester would be willing to sanction Barnes' departure if their £60 million ($81m) asking price is met.
Conte plays down Eriksen speculation
Inter boss Antonio Conte has stressed his relationship with Christian Eriksen is the same as with any other player despite speculation the Dane isn't wanted in Milan.
"My rapport with Christian is the same as all the other players. I will never tire of explaining that what I do and the choices I make are for the good of Inter," Conte said on Saturday.
"The last thing I do is look at the face of the player, it's about everything else. Eriksen is working and he is at our disposal."
AC Milan chasing Lovato
AC Milan want to sign Hellas Verona centre-back Matteo Lovato, according to CalcioMercato.
The 20-year-old isn't going to come cheap however with Verona set to demand €20 million.
Alaba to cost Juventus €15m
Bayern Munich defender David Alaba will cost Juventus around €15 million, claims CalcioMercato.
The Turin giants want to sign him next summer but will still face a hefty fee to secure a deal for the soon to be free agent.
Inter and Juve circling for Giroud
Both Inter and Juventus are ready to pounce in January should Chelsea decide to sell Olivier Giroud, reports Tuttosport.
The Serie A duo are prepared to offer the Frenchman an 18-month contract should he be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.
Leonardo shoots down Neymar's Messi plea
Sporting director Leonardo has played down speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain with a sensational move for Lionel Messi.
The 32-year-old’s future is the subject of intense scrutiny as it looks increasingly likely he will move on from Barcelona in the summer.
Messi is into the final year of his contract at Camp Nou and, having expressed his desire to leave earlier this year, it seems a new deal is unlikely, meaning he would be able to leave on a free transfer.
Red Devils to trigger Lingard extension
Manchester United will trigger a one-year extension in Jesse Lingard's contract despite his lack of regular first-team football, according to the Star.
The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a host of clubs including Everton, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers, is out of contract at the end of the season and so would be available on a free.
United see no long-term future for Lingard at Old Trafford but will trigger the option on his contract anyway to ensure they receive a fee for the England international.
Magpies eye Dons striker
Newcastle are interested in signing Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, according to the Scottish Sun.
Toon boss Steve Bruce is keen to bringing in a target man striker to act as cover for Callum Wilson and has turned his attentions to the 24-year-old.
Cosgrove scored 23 goals for Aberdeen last season but has endured an injury-hit campaign this time around, scoring once in seven appearances so far.
PSG making progress with Mbappe contract talks
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed the club is making progress as they look to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal.
The 21-year-old's current contract expires in 2022 with PSG eager to secure an extension to ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
While there was some doubt over whether Mbappe would remain in Paris , the Ligue 1 giants are making headway with their star attacker as talks continue heading into the new year.
Setien lined up for Betis return
Quique Setien is being lined up for a return to Real Betis with Manuel Pellegrini under pressure after a poor start to the season, according to Todofichajes.
Pellegrini only took over at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in the summer but has lost seven out of 11 matches in charge to sit 16th in the table.
Setien, who previously managed Betis between 2017 and 2019, has been out of work since he was sacked by Barca after their 8-2 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich in August.
Fernandes set for bumper new contract
Red Devils keen to ward off Barca and Real interest
Manchester United are set to offer Bruno Fernandes a new deal that will double his wages in order to fend off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to the Mirror.
The 26-year-old has excelled for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting in January, scoring 22 goals and registering 14 assists in just 37 appearances.
That sparkling form has attracted the interest of Real and Barca, though United hope the offer of fresh terms, worth around £200,000 a week, will be enough to keep the Portugal international at Old Trafford.