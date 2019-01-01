Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd considering £100m move for Sancho

Granit Xhaka has had emergency talks with Arsenal boss Unai Emery and technical director Edu after the incident in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Xhaka was jeered at by fans as he walked off the field and reacted by cupping his ear and mouthing "f**k off" back to the crowd.

And that incident may have cost him his captaincy or even his place in the Arsenal squad following discussions with the club.

