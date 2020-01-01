Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sergio Ramos may have played last Clasico

Madrid legend could leave over the summer

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos finished on the winning side in what Don Balon claims may have been his last ever Clasico outing against Barcelona.

Ramos, who turns 34 at the end of the month, is out of contract in June 2021 and is considering leaving the Bernabeu when the 2019-20 season comes to an end, although he still feels in good enough physical condition to lead the Merengue defence.