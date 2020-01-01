Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve & Inter want €30m Emerson

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to be patient as they look to bring Achraf Hakimi back to the club once his loan from Real Madrid expires.

Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s former captain now working as the head of their player licensing department, has reiterated his desire to see Hakimi remain at the club.

His current two-year loan deal is up at the end of the season and, as things stand, he is set to return to Madrid.

