Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter in talks with Manchester United for Young

The veteran full-back has reached the final six months of his deal at Old Trafford

Inter are in talks with Manchester United over a move for Ashley Young, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serie A leaders view the 34-year-old full-back as a versatile depth piece as they look to win the Scudetto for the first time in 10 years.

Young has reached the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, and Inter are willing to offer him an 18-month deal to take him through the end of next season.