Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plan Sterling move

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, according to goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

“The steps Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow is making at club level – and also with Holland – are good," he told the Mirror.

“I speak to his goalkeeping coach at Feyenoord, Khalid ­Benlahsen, from time to time.

“I’m just saying that I’m watching his progress – I’m not saying that Liverpool should look at him.”