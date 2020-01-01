Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Henderson

Milan are in pole position to sign Florian Thauvin from Marseille this summer - according to Calcio Mercato.

Roma have also been linked with the 27-year-old, but Ralf Ragnick is ready to go all out for the French winger if he is appointed as the Rossoneri's new boss at the end of the season.

Thauvin has only featured twice for Marseille in 2019-20 due to an ankle injury, and only has one year left to run on his current contract.