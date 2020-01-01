Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Henderson

Ceballos could leave Real Madrid permanently
Dani Ceballos could end up leaving Real Madrid permanently this summer, according to Marca.
The Spanish midfielder, who is currently on loan at Arsenal, is still eager to prove himself at Santiago Bernabeu, but he may not figure into Zinedine Zidane's plans.
Zidane could sell Ceballos when he returns to Madrid at the end of the season, with Valencia keeping a close eye on his situation.
Milan well placed to sign Thauvin
Milan are in pole position to sign Florian Thauvin from Marseille this summer - according to Calcio Mercato.
Roma have also been linked with the 27-year-old, but Ralf Ragnick is ready to go all out for the French winger if he is appointed as the Rossoneri's new boss at the end of the season.
Thauvin has only featured twice for Marseille in 2019-20 due to an ankle injury, and only has one year left to run on his current contract.
Werner given farewell mosaic of Leipzig moments
RB Leipzig showed that they have no hard feelings towards future Chelsea attacker Timo Werner by presenting him with a specially-commissioned mosaic before the club’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
The fixture was the last time that Werner will feature in a home match for the East German side before he completes a £47.5 million ($59m) switch to the Premier League club in the summer.
It is a move that has generated some controversy, however, with the Germany international forward having been made unavailable for the remainder of the club’s Champions League campaign in August.
Watford set to sell Suarez for £10m
Watford are planning to sell out of favour striker Luis Suarez for £10 million this summer - according to The Sun.
The 22-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Hornets, but he has impressed out on loan at Real Zaragoza this season.
A number of clubs in Spain have been linked with Suarez ahead of the summer transfer window, and Lyon could also make a move for the Colombian forward.
PSG make last-ditch bid to keep Kurzawa
Paris Saint-Germain have offered Layvin Kurzawa a four-year contract extension in a bid to keep the France international left-back, France Football reports.
With Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier set to depart at the end of the month, PSG face being short-handed for their Champions League quarter-final match in August and they are keen for Kurzawa to stay put.
Chelsea and Arsenal remain interested in the former Monaco man.
Cruz Azul striker Santiago Gimenez wanted by DC United
Santiago Gimenez is wanted by DC United, according to Satelite Online.
The 19-year-old Mexican striker plays for Cruz Azul and has scored two goals in 13 games in the Clausura.
The MLS side want him to join up for the 2021 season.
Lille target Sadiq Umar as Osimhen replacement
Lille have set their sights on Partizan Belgrade striker Sadiq Umar as a potential replacement for Napoli target Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.
After struggling at Rangers last year, the Nigeria youth international has redeemed his career in Serbia this season with a tally of 17 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for the Belgrade outfit.
Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Lille after his fine debut campaign and Umar, who is valued at around €15 million (£13m/$16.5m), has emerged as an option for the Ligue 1 side.
Partizan completed the permanent signing of the 23-year-old for €1.8 million in January and Roma hold a 10% cut on his future sale.
New York Red Bulls have Toney bid rejected
Peterborough United have turned down a £4 million ($5m) bid for striker Ivan Toney from leading United States club New York Red Bulls, according to Peterborough Today.
Celtic and Rangers are also interested in the striker, while Brentford have been credited with an interest in the past, too.
Peterborough are hoping to get £10m for the player.
Werner's agent defends striker over £47.5m move to Chelsea
Timo Werner’s agent has defended the RB Leipzig star from criticism over his £47.5 million ($59m) move to Chelsea.
It was confirmed this week that the German forward will join the Stamford Bridge side on a five-year deal next month. The transfer means he will miss out on the remainder of this season’s Champions League, which will resume in August.
Werner has faced criticism for walking out on his side before they contest the quarter-finals of the European competition, though managing director Oliver Mintzlaff came to his defence on Saturday, saying he is an “absolute sportsman”.
Vertonghen in talks with Roma
Jan Vertonghen is in talks with Roma over a free transfer this summer - according to Il Messaggero.
The Italian publication have offered the 33-year-old defender a two-year contract at Stadio Olimpico with the option of a third.
Vertonghen's current contract at Spurs expires at the end of the month, at which point his eight-season stay in north London will come to an end.
Barca's Arthur rejects Juve move
Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has rejected the chance to join Juventus - according to Marca.
The Bianconeri tabled a €5 million-per-year contract offer for the 23-year-old, but he does not wish to leave Camp Nou.
Arthur has been in and out of Barca's line up this season, but he is determined to stay and fight for a place in Quique Setien's set up.
Juve set to step up Jimenez interest
Juventus are ready to step up their interest in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez - according to The Mail.
Maurizio Sarri sees the Mexican as the ideal replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, but the Bianconeri will have to fork out around £53 million ($65m) to secure his services.
Jimenez has scored 23 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Wolves in 2019-20.
Kahn warns Bayern over Sane transfer
Bayern Munich must be careful when it comes to making a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer, club legend Oliver Kahn has warned.
Pep Guardiola confirmed this week that the Germany international wants to leave the club in the near future and has rejected an offer to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2021.
Bayern remain the Germany international's most likely destination, but board member Kahn says that the club will have to play it safe when it comes to finances for the foreseeable future.
Wood nears Hamburg exit
Bobby Wood will leave Hamburg at the end of the season, Sport Bild says.
The 27-year-old USA international has made just six appearances this season and has a year left on his contract.
HSV are eager to offload one of their top earners, however, and will tell him he is better off leaving when they meet to discuss his future this summer.
Wood also believes it is time to move on, but he has not had any offers yet.
Grealish could star for any club, says Cole
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish would shine for any team in the world, former England midfielder Joe Cole says.
He has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but there are other candidates reportedly chasing the signature of the Villa captain.
And Cole believes he is good enough to deal with the pressure of playing for any side.
Marseille ready to sell €20m Thauvin
Florian Thauvin may have played his last game for Marseille.
The French club are struggling to balance the books and are considering offloading the 27-year-old winger, according to L'Equipe, but will demand around €20 million (£18m/$22m).
Thauvin was limited to just two Ligue 1 appearances in 2019-20 because of injuries.
Barca given Pjanic deadline
Barcelona have until the end of June to reach an agreement to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, Sport reports
The midfielder is one of the Catalan side's top targets for the summer and he is eager to make the switch to Camp Nou, but Juve's asking price is too high.
The two sides have been unable to agree an exchange deal as Juve target Arthur is not interested in a move to Italy and time is running out for them to get a deal in place.
Walker tops Inter transfer list
Inter will make a move for Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, The Sun claims.
The England international has four years left on his contract at City and has featured 31 times in all competitions this term, but Inter hope to lure him to Serie A with a summer offer.
Inter to sign €20m Sensi on permanent deal
Stefano Sensi will remain at Inter on a permanent basis, Calciomercato reports.
The 24-year-old midfielder is on loan from Sassuolo and has made 12 Serie A appearances this term.
He has convinced Inter that he has a future at San Siro and they are willing to pay the €20 million (£18m/$22m) required to sign him outright.
Everton & Newcastle in Kessie battle
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is wanted by Everton and Newcastle, Tuttosport reports.
The 23-year-old is open to leaving the Rossoneri this summer and several clubs have shown interest, even domestic rivals Napoli and Juventus.
But the Premier League appears to be his most likely destination, with Newcastle plotting a bid and the Toffees eager to fight for him.
PSG lose another talent to Germany
Paris Saint-Germain youngster Gloire Bunga Capitao has rejected an offer to extend his contract and will instead join Freiburg.
After seeing Tanguy Kouassi snub them to move to Bayern Munich, RMC Sport claims 16-year-old defender will look to make his breakthrough in the Bundesliga, too.
Veljkovic to make Premier League return
Milos Veljkovic could be on his way back to England this summer, according to Bild.
The 24-year-old joined Werder Bremen from Tottenham in 2016 but has become the subject of interest from the Premier League once again.
The Bundesliga side are fighting for survival heading into the last week of the Bundesliga campaign and could be forced to let the defender go.
Odegaard to stay at Real Sociedad
Martin Odegaard will spend another year on loan at Real Sociedad.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is on his third loan spell away from Real Madrid and has been linked with a permanent move away.
He has impressed at Sociedad this season, but since the campaign was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, AS claims the Norway international will spend one more year there before returning to the capital.
Trujillo appointed Betis manager
Real Betis have confirmed Alexis Trujillo as their next manager with Rubi making way for the club's former captain.
Trujillo has been appointed until season's end with Betis currently 14th in La Liga.
Lampard: New signings show Abramovich's commitment to Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been impressed with the backing he has received from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after securing the £47.5 million ($59m) signing of Timo Werner on the back of a £37m ($46m) deal for Hakim Ziyech.
Kruse confirms Fenerbahce contract severance
Max Kruse has confirmed that he has severed his links with Fenerbahce.
The former Germany international alleged via Instagram that he had not been paid in full since February, forcing him to cancel his contract with immediate effect.
Liverpool fear Mane exit
Real Madrid & PSG both reportedly interested in forward
Liverpool fear that they may lose star forward Sadio Mane, claims the Sun.
The Senegal striker is yet to sign a contract offered to him nine months ago, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain linked to a big-money approach.
Hart to leave Burnley
Joe Hart will be released from Burnley at the end of June, reports the Daily Mail.
The ex-Manchester City and England No. 1 was told on Saturday that his contract will not be extended past June 30, although he agreed to take a spot on the bench for his side's clash against Manchester City on Monday.
Wanderers reject Baccus bid
A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers have turned down a fresh bid for midfielder Keanu Baccus, reports BT.
Danish club AGF submitted another bid for Baccus in recent weeks but were told the offer wasn't high enough.
AEK Athens sign Enobakhare
Greek Super League club AEK Athens have announced the signing of Bright Enobakhare on a free transfer.
The Nigerian striker departed Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month by mutual agreement, having been with the side since 2014.
The forward, who rose through the ranks at Wolves, broke into the first team in 2015 and made 41 league appearances for the side during his stay.
Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Henderson
Blues planning big-money move for on-loan keeper
Dean Henderson is the subject of a bidding war between Manchester United and Chelsea, claims the Sun.
A sterling loan spell at Sheffield United has convinced the Reds to offer the 23-year-old a new contract, but Chelsea are also interested and are planning a big-money move.
The Blues are also hoping to use the promise of Champions League football next season to convince Henderson to cut ties at Old Trafford.
Kahn evades Sane transfer question
Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn has played down the possibility of an immediate move for Manchester City star Leroy Sane.
"We will talk about transfers if we have finalised them...From an economical point of view you have to be very careful in those days. Sane has got one more year," he told ZDF.
"There is nothing more to say about that.“
Inter move for Walker
Inter are interested in bringing Kyle Walker to Serie A, according to the Sun.
Antonio Conte has focused much of his recruitment efforts on the Premier League since taking over, bringing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young to Inter during his tenure.
And the Italians hope Walker will be looking for a fresh start after a turbulent spell at the Etihad Stadium.
Fati not interested in Man Utd move
English side offered €150m for teenage forward
Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati is unaware of interest from Manchester United and is not considering a move away from Camp Nou, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The teenager was reportedly subject to a €150 million (£135m/$167m) bid from United, but Barca rebuffed the offer and Fati himself is keen to stay and fight for a regular first-team place at his current club.
Carroll to extend Newcastle stay
Andy Carroll will stay at Newcastle United for another season, reports the Mirror.
The striker is yet to score in the Magpies' 2019-20 campaign, but will extend his contract to June 2021.