Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool chase Sterling reunion

Jean Mota close to Inter Miami move
Inter Miami are closing to signing Santos star Jean Mota, reports Gazeta Esportiva.
The MLS club, however, will have to wait until January and the end of the Brazilian season before landing their man.
Raphinha advised to consider Liverpool move
Brazil legend Rivaldo believes his compatriot Raphinha would benefit from a transfer to Liverpool.
"Raphinha performed well on his debut for Brazil, but he was already shining in the Premier League with Leeds United and there are rumours of interest from Liverpool," he told Betfair.
"If he were to make the move, he may not be a regular starter, but I’m sure it would be a big step in his career since it would allow him to compete for titles and play in the Champions League which could be crucial for more call ups into the Brazilian national team."
Icardi set to return to PSG squad
PSG manager Pochettino: “Mauro Icardi is mentally strong and prepared to come back this weekend - he’s working with the team. Neymar will be available for tomorrow game too”. 🔵🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2021
Spurs youngster backed to make January move
“It’s a shame because I think he’s a very good player,” Hutton told Football Insider.
“He’s still young and at a big club so there’s a lot of pressure there.
“He has to go somewhere and play football.”
Mount 'untouchable' at Chelsea
“Untouchable”. This is how Chelsea board and Thomas Tuchel consider Mason Mount, it’s hattrick time today. 🔵⭐️ #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2021
His contract [2024] will be discussed again soon. Mount is in ‘renewals list’ with many other players - it will take some time. #Mount pic.twitter.com/c9beQO9Ck1
McCarthy leaves Cardiff
Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Mick McCarthy and Assistant Manager Terry Connor have left the Club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) October 23, 2021
Salma Hayek tried to convince Alvarez to join Rennes
Ajax star Edson Alvarez says actress Salma Hayek tried to convince him to join Rennes.
The French side tried to sign the defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window, but he opted to remain in the Dutch capital.
But Rennes employed a special tactic to try to persuade him, calling on Mexican actress Hayek, the wife of the club's owner and the star of several Hollywood films, to reach out.
Dybala one step away from Juventus extension
Paulo Dybala has all but reached an agreement with Juventus over a new contract.
Calciomercato.it reports the Argentina international's new deal will be made official very soon.
Guardiola wants Kroos at Man City (El Nacional)
German midfielder has less than two years left on Real Madrid deal
Pep Guardiola is hoping to lure Toni Kroos to Manchester City, according to El Nacional.
Kroos' future at Madrid is uncertain and his contract will expire in 2023. The midfielder could be tempted to leave soon and City will be one of the top contenders to sign him.
Krunic fighting for his future at AC Milan
Rade Krunic's future at AC Milan remains in doubt and he will have to put in some convincing performances to convince the club to keep him.
Krunic came close to leaving in the summer window but ended up staying and Calciomercato reports he is not on the list of players the club want to offer new deals.
But he could start for Stefano Pioli's men on Saturday as they take on Bologna, giving him a chance to prove his worth.
Osasuna to renew Jagoba Arrasate contract
Osasuna plan on tying coach Jagoba Arrasate down to a longer contract.
President Luis Sabalza has said he wants to ensure the 43-year-old stays beyond his current deal, which expires next year.
Everton to beat West Ham and Newcastle to Lingard signing
Everton are leading the race to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, claims Football Insider.
The England international is wanted by West Ham and Newcastle, but the player hopes to stay in the north-west of England and could choose the Toffees as his next club.
Luis Suarez wants Atletico Madrid extension
Luis Suarez hopes to stay at Atletico Madrid beyond the current season, says Marca.
Suarez's contract at the club exipres in the summer but the 34-year-old remains a crucial player, having scored five goals this season.
Atletico will take their time before sitting down with the Uruguay international as they want to see if his physical ability holds up.
Premier League return possible for Lazio star Luis Alberto
Luis Alberto could be on the way back to England in the near future.
Calciomercato reports the 29-year-old's future at Lazio has come into question and with Inter and AC Milan losing interest, his agents are sounding out clubs in England and Spain.
The midfielder joined Lazio from Liverpool five years ago and the Serie A side want upwards of €50 million for him.
Fonseca set to take Newcastle job
Paulo Fonseca is set to take over as Newcastle coach, The Mirror claims.
The Magpies have held talks with ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard but he is reluctant to take the job.
Former Roma coach Fonseca is the favourite and is expected to sign a deal worth £6 million per season.
Barca can't sign Olmo in January
Barcelona are set to miss out on the signing of Dani Olmo in January.
Mundo Deportivo reports RB Leipzig will not let him leave for less than €60 million in the winter window, which is beyond what the Catalan side want to hand over.
Barella to sign five-year Inter extension
Nicolò Barella is set to extend his contract with Inter. New deal will be for next five years with increased salary. Liverpool never opened talks to sign him despite rumours. 🔵🇮🇹 #Inter #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2021
“We’re close to reach the agreement with Barella”, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed.
AC Milan far from agreement with Romagnoli
AC Milan are in danger of losing Alessio Romagnoli, according to Calciomercato.
The club hope to renew Romagnoli's contract, but they cannot match his demands for a €5 million salary and could see him ditch them for Juventus.
Real Madrid to move for Mukiele
Real Madrid have their eye on RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, according to Fichajes.
Mukiele does not want to extend his contract at RB Leipzig beyond 2023, so the club could end up selling him at the end of the season and Madrid are one of the top contenders to get him.
AC Milan in talks with Corona
AC Milan are in talks to sign Jesus Corona from Porto, journalist Rudy Galetti reports.
The Mexico international's contract at Porto expires at the end of the season and could land a €3 million salary at the Rossoneri.
Bayern target €100m Osimhen as Lewandowski replacement
Bayern Munich could be the next destination for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Paolo Bargiggia.
The German side are looking for the right attacker to succeed Robert Lewandowski and see the 22-year-old Nigeria star as a top candidate.
But they will have to pay around €100 million to convince Napoli to sell next year.
Tuchel 'fell into a trap' discussing Haaland transfer
Thomas Tuchel claims that he "fell into a trap" when he indicated that Chelsea regularly discussed a move for Erling Haaland.
The German previously suggested that the Blues held weekly talks over launching a transfer bid for the Borussia Dortmund star.
Speaking now however, the manager stated that his comments were meant to be tongue-in-cheek, but acknowledged that the context of his words likely gave the wrong impression in the end.
Lucca to spark Serie A scramble
Pisa striker Lorenzo Lucca looks poised to spark a bidding war between several top Serie A teams, per Tuttosport.
The Italy Under-21 international has caught the eye of Juventus and AC Milan following his impressive form.
Napoli and Fiorentina are also among those who could throw their hat in the ring for him.
Ajax to hand Gravenberch extension
Ajax are looking to tie Ryan Gravenberch down to a long-term deal at the club, amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, says De Telegraaf.
The 19-year-old, who has enjoyed success for club and country this year following his senior Netherlands debut, came through the ranks in Amsterdam.
But with interest from abroad growing, his team are looking to tie him down.
West Ham want Bayo
🔥West Ham United continue to be linked with a move for Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo, The new Lukaku.#WUHFC #WestHam— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 22, 2021
🔻VOLE🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/ZRIESYraIz
Liverpool want Sterling return (Fichajes)
Former Reds man limited at Man City
Liverpool are plotting a reunion with Raheem Sterling in the new year, as the England man continues to struggle at Manchester City, says Fichajes.
The former Reds man left for the Etihad Stadium in 2015, and has enjoyed great success since.
But his struggles for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola this year has been a concern, and his old club could prove to be his lifeline ahead of the World Cup next year.