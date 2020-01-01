Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho's Dortmund future still undecided

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Chicago Fire announce Gimenez signature

2020-02-25T00:30:00Z

Chicago Fire have announced the signature of midfielder Gaston Gimenez.

The 28-year-old joins from Argentine Superliga club Veléz Sarsfield, and is under contract with the Fire through the 2021 season, with an option for the 2022 season.

Sancho farewell is by no means decided

2020-02-25T00:30:00Z

Will the teenager remain in the Bundesliga?

Borussia Dortmund are confident they can keep Jadon Sancho at the club beyond the summer, reports Ruhr Nachrichten.

The England winger has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea, but his current club remain hopeful that he has made no concrete plans to leave Germany.

Huddersfield want Gordon

2020-02-24T23:40:00Z

According to the Daily Record, Huddersfield are interested in Celtic’s Craig Gordon, having had a January move for the goalkeeper rejected.

Gordon has been replaced by Fraser Forster between the sticks at Celtic Park this season, and he looks set for an exit from the Glasgow club, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Huddersfield will, however, have to battle it out with Gordon’s former club Hearts, with both sides heavily interested in the 37-year-old.

Rodgers to offer contract extension to Fuchs

2020-02-24T23:30:00Z

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep Christian Fuchs at the club, and wants to offer the left-back a new contract before his current one expires this summer, reports the Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old has largely acted as a back-up to Ben Chilwell this season, but Rodgers is eager to extend the Austrian’s stay at the King Power Stadium, and believes his experience is key to helping develop younger players at the club.

AC Milan chasing Isak

2020-02-24T23:20:00Z

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with the Serie A side keen to land his signature this summer.

They will, however, face fierce competition from Isak’s former club Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga outfit signed the Swedish international from his hometown club AIK, but later loaned him to Eredivisie side Willem II, before eventually selling him to Real Sociedad last summer.

The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals this season, with his club sitting sixth in La Liga, and Calcio Mercato claim that Milan are the latest side interested in the forward.