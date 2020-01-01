Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona want Man City striker Jesus to replace Suarez

Messi's father set for showdown talks with Barcelona president
Jorge Messi wants amicable separation from Catalan side
Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, will meet with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to settle the star's future, Mundo Deportivo claims.
Jorge will travel from Argentina to convince the Catalan side to let the six-time Ballon d'Or winner leave ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
Messi has rocked the football world by notifying Barca that he will not return and insists he can leave for free because of a clause in his contract.
The Spanish giants insist the clause has expired and have received the backing of La Liga, but Messi's father hopes to arrange a friendly separation with the club.
Barcelona want Jesus to replace Suarez
Man City want to keep Brazilian striker
Barcelona have settled on Gabriel Jesus as their ideal candidate to replace Luis Suarez, according to reports.
The Brazilian striker is still second choice to Sergio Aguero at City, but the Premier League side would rather keep him for the time being.
They are working on bringing Lionel Messi to the English top-flight and are willing to offer three players as part of the deal with Barca, but Jesus is unlikely to be one of them.
Van Gaal open to Netherlands return
Legendary coach could replace Ronald Koeman at Oranje
Louis van Gaal is open to returning to coach the Netherlands national team, according to NOS.
The KNVB are in the hunt for a new manager following Ronald Koeman’s move to Barcelona and Van Gaal has apparently said he would consider taking over if he receives an offer.
Schalke and Arsenal to split Kolasinac’s wages
Sead Kolasinac is on the verge of a loan move to Schalke, according to Bild.The full-back will return to the German outfit after they reached a deal with Arsenal to split his wages over the course of the season, with each club paying €2.5 million.
Iling-Junior leaves Chelsea with Juventus move imminent
Samuel Iling-Junior has confirmed his departure from Chelsea as his transfer to Juventus nears completion.
The 16-year-old had already been training with the Serie A giants since July but his contract is yet to be confirmed.
The England Under-17 international confirmed he has left the Blues in a post on social media and expressed his gratitude to the club for their role in his development.
Former Barcelona & Man City keeper Claudio Bravo signs for Real Betis
Real Betis have confirmed the signing of Claudio Bravo following his release from Manchester City.