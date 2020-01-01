Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Thiago wants to leave Bayern as Liverpool prepare to swoop

Manchester City goalkeeper Karima Benameur Taieb has signed a two-year contract extension.

The club announced the deal on Tuesday, with the 31-year-old making three appearances since joining City in September 2019.

"I am really happy to extend my contract with City," Taieb said.

"In the club, what I like is that everyone works hard and gives the very best of themselves but at the same time, the atmosphere is very relaxed - everybody works hard individually and is looking at giving their very best within a very friendly and good working environment.

"This gives us the drive to be better and to want to do better.

"Regarding the facilities, City really provide everything we need for us to work in the best possible circumstances. I am benefiting from all of this and this is a wonderful experience for me. I am really happy."