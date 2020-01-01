Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Thiago wants to leave Bayern as Liverpool prepare to swoop

Inter eyeing Belotti as Lautaro replacement
Inter have identified Torino striker Andrea Belotti as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez - according to Calcio Mercato.
Lautaro has been tipped to join Barcelona when the transfer market reopens, and Antonio Conte is on the lookout for the man to fill his boots.
The Inter boss is keen on Belotti, but the club will have to fork out at least €40 million (£36m/$45m) secure his signature.
Thiago wants to leave Bayern as Liverpool prepare to swoop
Anfield touted as possible next destination for Spanish midfielder
Thiago Alcantara wants to leave Bayern Munich after deciding against signing a new contract - according to Spox.
The 29-year-old believes this summer represents his last chance to join another top club, with Liverpool now considering a summer bid.
Bayern may be prepared to cash in on Thiago before he becomes a free agent in 2021, but will likely demand a fee within the region of €50 million (£45m/$57m) for a prized asset.
Wolves set £100m price tag for Man Utd target Jimenez
Wolves will only sell Raul Jimenez if their £100 million ($125m) valuation is met this summer - as the Transfer Podcast reports.
Manchester United are hoping to add the 29-year-old striker to their ranks ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Juventus have also been linked with Jimenez, who still has three years to run on current contract with Wolves.
Newcastle want Hayden to sign new contract
Newcastle United hope to convince Isaac Hayden to say at St.James Park as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.
Chronicle Live reports the Magpies desperately want to retain the 25-year-old midfielder, who has become one of the first picked on the team sheet in recent times.
Coventry hoping to snare Villa talent on a free
Coventry City are hoping to sign Aston Villa playmaker Callum O'Hare on a free transfer at the end of the season.
The 22-year-old has impressed while on loan at Coventry this season, with his Villa contract expiring at the end of June, reports Coventry Telegraph.
Inter cool Kumbulla interest
Inter have slowed their pursuit of Verona's Marash Kumbulla, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Albanian defender is highly rated in Serie A, and Lazio for one could look to take advantage of Inter's hesitation and cut a deal for themselves.
Sanchez to return to Man Utd
Alexis Sanchez is set to come back to Manchester United when his loan spell with Inter expires on June 30.
Inter boss Antonio Conte wants to extend the 31-year-old's stay at the San Siro, but United aren't willing to strengthen the squad of a Europa League rival, according to the Mirror.
Dundalk sign former USMNT winger Gatt
Dundalk sign former USMNT winger Gatt

#DundalkFC have concluded a deal to sign American winger @JoshuaGatt, pending international clearance. The 28-year-old has received a work permit and has signed a short-term deal with the Lilywhites.
Man City re-sign goalkeeper
Manchester City goalkeeper Karima Benameur Taieb has signed a two-year contract extension.
The club announced the deal on Tuesday, with the 31-year-old making three appearances since joining City in September 2019.
"I am really happy to extend my contract with City," Taieb said.
"In the club, what I like is that everyone works hard and gives the very best of themselves but at the same time, the atmosphere is very relaxed - everybody works hard individually and is looking at giving their very best within a very friendly and good working environment.
"This gives us the drive to be better and to want to do better.
"Regarding the facilities, City really provide everything we need for us to work in the best possible circumstances. I am benefiting from all of this and this is a wonderful experience for me. I am really happy."
Saha advises Aubameyang and Partey to join Manchester United
Louis Saha has advised Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to join his former club Manchester United.
The African stars have been recently linked with moves away from their respective clubs and Saha who played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2008, thinks they will be good additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.
Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract at the end of this month and he is reportedly attracting interest from several European clubs.
Ghana defender Salisu wants to leave Rennes for the Premier League
Rennes president Nicolas Holveck says they “have done everything to convince” Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu to join the Ligue 1 side, but the defender has turned them down while opting for a possible Premier League move.
Manchester United, Everton and Southampton are reportedly targeting the Ghanaian who has two years left on his Valladolid contract.
Football-Espana, recently reported Salisu was headed for Ligue 1 after Rennes had agreed to meet his €12m release clause, but the defender changed his mind.
Man Utd eyeing Monaco teenager
Manchester United are in the market for Monaco centre-half Benoit Badiashile.
The 19-year-old has established himself as a regular in Ligue 1 and would be a cut-price option compared to Kalidou Koulibaly, reports RMC Sport via Sport Witness.
Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested in the defender.
Luiz signs new Arsenal contract
Arsenal defender David Luiz has signed a new one-year contract at the club, reports talkSPORT.
The Brazil international - whose current deal expired this month - was sent off during the Gunners' 3-0 loss to Manchester City last week.
Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer in an £8 million deal.
Gunners weighing up move for Mings
Arsenal are considering making a play for Aston Villa central defender Tyrone Mings, according to The Athletic.
The 27-year-old is reportedly being hunted by a number of Premier League clubs, with the Gunners heading up the queue.
However, there are doubts Arsenal can afford to buy the England international, who cost Villa £20 million ($25m) last summer.
English clubs in dispute over transfer window dates
Premier League and EFL clubs are locked in a dispute about the dates of the upcoming transfer window.
The Daily Mail reports the Premier League wants the window to end in line with UEFA's wishes, while the Football League clubs want it to stay open until January to help cope with the recovery from Covid-19.