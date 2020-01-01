Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City join race for Grealish

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is a target for AC Milan, according to the Daily Star.

The 31-year-old has recently returned to the Cherries following a loan spell with Qarabag FK.

While Bournemouth have rejected fresh loan offers for Begovic from Aston Villa and West Ham, they have begun talks with AC Milan.

Wages are the main stumbling block with the keeper currently earning £110,000 a week.