Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City considered Lukaku move

Barca to discuss Pique options
Barcelona will hold a meeting to discuss how they'll fill the void left by an injured Gerard Pique, according to Marca.
The Catalans are struggling financially, with a loan replacement for the defender looming as the most likely option.
Man City considered Lukaku move
The Belgian was wanted at the Etihad
Manchester City looked into signing Inter striker Romelu Lukaku last summer, claims the Telegraph.
Inter's £93 million (€104m/$123m) valuation of the former Man Utd forward, however, meant City didn't pursue a deal.
'Man Utd won't let James join Everton'
Kevin Phillips believes Manchester United won't let Daniel James join Everton on loan in January.
“I would like to see him stay and fight for his place at Manchester United but his involvement this season suggests to me that he is not really a big part of [manager Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer’s plans," Phillips told Football Insider.
“It will have been a disappointing start to the season for him but I cannot see Manchester United allowing him to leave for Everton."
Wilder not fearing Sheffield sacking
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder isn't worried about being sacked despite the club picking up just one point from nine Premier League games this season.
"I haven't had the sack in 20 years - 911 games if you hadn't noticed - I don't fear it," Wilder said after a 1-0 loss against West Ham on Sunday.
"I need to be careful because I don't want to come across as arrogant and look like I think I'm untouchable, but I don't feel it should be asked given the journey that we have been on over the last four years."
Man Utd closing in on first director of football
Everton's Marcel Brands has emerged as the most likely candidate to become Manchester United's first director of football, reports The Sun.
Brands' current contract expires at season's end and will struggle to turn down the Red Devils should they make a formal offer.
Lampard wants Barkley back at Chelsea
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants Ross Barkley to return to the club next season, claims 90min.
Barkley has been impressing on loan at Aston Villa, with the Blues now eager for their player to return for the 2021-22 campaign rather than be sold.