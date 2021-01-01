Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal line up Willian replacement

Updated
Williamson opens up on ‘toughest contract decision’

2021-06-16T23:30:00Z

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson believes the club still has ambition and she trusts the right managerial appointment will be made this summer after the departure of Joe Montemurro.

The defender signed a new contract on Wednesday, ending months of speculation after her previous deal was set to expire this summer. New French champions Paris Saint-Germain were among those reported to be interested in the England international, as were former European champions Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Ramos wages expected to be at least €12m per year

2021-06-16T22:40:00Z

Sergio Ramos will make significant wage demands of at least €12 million per year after officially parting ways with Real Madrid, writes AS.

That would rule out many clubs without financial firepower, and as a result, big-spenders such as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been among the most common mentioned destinations for the centre-back.

Bellingham a long-term target for Chelsea

2021-06-16T22:33:00Z

Chelsea will continue to shop at the top table in the transfer window with a plan to bring in Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham in the longer term, Goal can confirm.

This summer, meanwhile, Chelsea are in contact over signing Bellingham's Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland or Tottenham's Harry Kane, who remains a significant target.

Former Everton forward Naismith ends playing career

2021-06-16T22:25:00Z

Hull loan out Jones

2021-06-16T22:15:00Z

Arsenal line up Willian replacement (Daily Mail)

2021-06-16T22:00:00Z

The Gunners will look to Porto for a better option on the right wing

Arsenal are lining up a bid for Porto winger Jesus Corona, who has a £21.4 million release clause in his contract but could potentially be had on a free, according to the Daily Mail.

After reports surfaced last week that Atletico Madrid had rejected a possible free transfer to take his wages, the Gunners as well as Sevilla and Fiorentina have stepped up interest.

Arsenal would deploy the Mexican on the right side where Willian struggled in 2020-21.