Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool preparing bid for Neuhaus

PSG line up €70m bid for Atletico star Llorente
Paris Saint-Germain are considering a bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, as reported on El Chiringuito.
Llorente has flourished at Atletico since joining from Real Madrid and PSG believe he would be a good fit for Mauricio Pochettino's team.
Llorente has a €125 million (£109m/$151m) release clause in his contract, but PSG are willing to offer €79m (£61m/$85m).
Lautaro ready to sign new Inter deal
Lautaro Martinez is ready to sign a new contract at Inter through to the summer of 2024, reports Tuttosport.
Fresh terms at San Siro for the Argentine forward will include no release clause, with the Serie A giants having fought hard to fend off interest from Barcelona in the past.
Spurs set to sanction big-money sale
A big-money sale at Tottenham is inevitable this summer, claims Football Insider.
Spurs need to start balancing their books and will part with one star turn in an effort to bring in much-needing funding – with questions continuing to be asked of star striker Harry Kane and his future in north London.
Camavinga will wait for Real Madrid
Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga is prepared to be patient as Real Madrid plot an approach.
AS reports that the 18-year-old midfielder has his heart set on a switch to Santiago Bernabeu and will wait for the Blancos to find the money required to put a deal in place.
Man Utd plot move for teenage winger Tzolis
Manchester United continue to scour the market for emerging talent and, according to Sportime, now have their sights set on teenage winger Christos Tzolis.
The 19-year-old PAOK Salonika starlet is also said to be on Borussia Dortmund’s recruitment radar and is valued at around the €20 million (£17m/$24m) mark.
Caleta-Car confirms Liverpool offer
Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car has revealed that he turned down an approach from Liverpool in January.
Liverpool were heavily linked with Caleta-Car during the winter transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp sought to bolsters his options at the back amid a defensive injury crisis.
Some reports suggested that the 24-year-old was all set to join the Reds before the proposed move fell through on deadline day, and he has now confirmed that he received a formal offer from the Premier League champions.
How Bayern beat Chelsea to finally sign Upamecano
It ended like all Valentine's Day love stories. After years of 'will they, won't they' and a lengthy pursuit, they finally got together at the end and became official on February 14.
After chasing their man for half a decade and watching him blossom with a different partner, Bayern Munich swept Dayot Upamecano off his feet on Sunday after promising him a beautiful future together.
Upamecano had no shortage of suitors, but Bayern always gets to be the hero in these stories, coupling up with someone they had their heart set on.
Ramos & Madrid yet to reach contract agreement
Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid have to reach an agreement over a contract extension - according to Cadena Ser.
Ramos will only sign a new deal with the Blancos if they agree to continue paying his €12 million-per-year wages, but the club cannot afford to meet his demands in the current financial climate.
The 34-year-old's current deal expires in the summer, and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.
PSV loan De Haas to Dinamo Zagreb
Veel succes in 🇭🇷, Justin!— PSV (@PSV) February 16, 2021
Greenwood pens new Man Utd deal
𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝘄𝗻 ❤️@MasonGreenwood has extended his deal and we couldn't be happier 🤩#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2021
Real Madrid tracking Velez teenager Perrone
Real Madrid are tracking Velez Sarsfield teenager Maximo Perrone - according to TyC Sports.
The 18-year-old has yet to make his debut for Velez, but the Blancos have been impressed with his performances for the academy.
Perrone has been compared to ex-Madrid midfielder Fernando Redondo, and has been on a professional contract since 2019 despite his tender age.
'Verratti wanted to join Barcelona'
Marco Verratti wanted to join Barcelona in 2017, according to his former agent, who says the Paris Saint-Germain star was eager to link up with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.
Verratti has spent the last nine years of his career at Parc de Princes, having been snapped up from Pescara by PSG as a teenager in 2012.
The Italy international has since helped the French champions establish themselves as the most dominant team in Ligue 1, but his former representative Donato Di Campli claims his head was turned by interest from Barca at one stage.
Liverpool & Man Utd looking at Hoppe (90min)
PL giants keen on American starlet
Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Matthew Hoppe's development at Schalke, claims 90min.
The 19-year-old American, who has signed a new contract in Germany, is also said to be attracting admiring glances from Manchester City and Tottenham.
Bayern quoted £35m for Aarons
Bayern Munich have, according to Sky Sports, been told it will take £35 million ($49m) to prise Max Aarons from Norwich's clutches.
The German giants remain keen on the 21-year-old right-back, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.
Arteta eager to keep Luiz at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta remains determined to keep David Luiz at Arsenal, reports The Independent.
No contract extension with the Brazilian defender has been agreed as yet, but his manager sees him as a key man on and off the field at Emirates Stadium.
Spurs want Rodgers to replace Mourinho
According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham want Brendan Rodgers to succeed Jose Mourinho.
Questions are being asked of a Portuguese coach in north London, with an approach for a highly-rated Leicester coach now being mooted.
Douglas Costa heading for Bayern exit
Douglas Costa is heading towards the exit at Bayern Munich - according to Kicker.
The Brazilian is currently on loan at Allianz Arena from Juventus, and the German champions have no plans to sign him outright in the summer.
Costa's second spell at Bayern has been ruined by fitness issues, with a hairline fracture in his foot currently keeping him out of action.
Southampton interested in Angers star Fulgini
Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini is the subject of interest from Southampton - according to Le 10 Sport.
The Saints tried to bring in the 24-year-old in January, and are planning to reignite their pursuit in the summer.
Fulgini has scored four goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Angers in 2020-21.
Beccacese returns to Defensa
Sebastián Beccacece es el nuevo entrenador de Defensa y Justicia— Defensa y Justicia (Seguí cuidandote😷) (@ClubDefensayJus) February 16, 2021
A partir de mañana se hará cargo del plantel profesional
¡Bienvenido a tu segunda casa! pic.twitter.com/KmRKAWhW6X
Dortmund in talks to sign Lazio keeper Strakosha
Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha - according to Sky Germany.
The 25-year-old is at the top of BVB's list of targets, but they have also lined up some alternatives as they seek to bring in a new shot-stopper this summer.
RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi is also of interest to Dortmund along with Wolfsburg net minder Koen Casteels.
Willy Sagnol introduced as Georgia national team boss
Fernandes bids farewell to Sporting Kansas City
Luiz's Arsenal future clouded by contract impasse
Neymar calls Messi to discuss future
Earthquakes confirm Remedi trade with Atlanta FC
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Eric Remedi from Atlanta FC for $200,000 of 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) plus additional GAM for player retention and performance.
¡Bienvenido @Eric_Remedi! 🇦🇷— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) February 15, 2021
NEWS: Earthquakes acquire Eric Remedi from Atlanta United FC.
Suarez has 'secret clause' he won't use
Marca says top La Liga scorer Luis Suarez doesn't intend to use a "secret clause" in his Atletico Madrid contract that would allow him to leave the club for free this summer.
Given Suarez's happiness and on-field success this year, Atletico Madrid are reportedly not concerned about losing the striker.
Everton still fancy Rabiot transfer acquisition
St Mirren announce contract for Goodwin
St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce that Jim Goodwin has agreed a new contract until June 2024.— St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) February 15, 2021
Real Madrid's deal with Alaba 'almost ready'
Anderlecht defender receiving MLS interest
Monchengladbach line up Rose replacements
LA Galaxy strike deal with experienced defender
Liverpool preparing bid for Wijnaldum replacement (Kicker)
The Reds are keen on Florian Neuhaus, whose contract carries a release clause
Liverpool increasingly feel they could lose Georginio Wijnaldum this summer as contract talks stall and are preparing to bid for midfielder Florian Neuhaus as a replacement, writes Kicker.
Neuhaus, 23, has a €40 million ($48.5m) release clause in his Borussia Monchengladbach contract. The report says he's also being courted by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Juventus.
Alaba set for big announcement (Bild)
The Bayern Munich star is expected to announce the next step in his career on Tuesday
Bayern Munich centre-back David Alaba will announce the next step in his career on Tuesday as some of the biggest clubs in Europe battle for his services, according to Bild.
The report indicates Real Madrid are the favourites to sign him when he becomes a free agent but adds that Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City have also made offers.