Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool preparing bid for Neuhaus

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, as reported on El Chiringuito.

Llorente has flourished at Atletico since joining from Real Madrid and PSG believe he would be a good fit for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Llorente has a €125 million (£109m/$151m) release clause in his contract, but PSG are willing to offer €79m (£61m/$85m).