Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ibrahimovic could make shock Man Utd return

The Swede could bolster the Red Devils' striking options

Manchester United are lining up a shock return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a bid to solve their lack of options up front.

The 38-year-old has also been linked with former club AC Milan, but the Mail Online are reporting that it's another of his former clubs that are keen to take him back, with United targeting a reunion with the Swede in January.

Ibrahimovic left Old Trafford for LA Galaxy in 2018 after a succesful two-season spell in Manchester.