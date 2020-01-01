Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd still keen on £50m Grealish

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he was close to sealing a deal with Orlando City, but the move fell apart after the Ghanian star was given a short window to make a decision.

Boateng is currently with Turkish side Besiktas on loan after departing Serie A club Fiorentina in January.

Prior to that, he spent the tail end of the 2018-19 campaign at Barcelona, where he made four appearances for the La Liga powerhouse as part of a brief loan spell away from Sassuolo.

