Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want £180m Sterling

Tottenham missed out on Grealish bargain
Tottenham could have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for just £6 million in the summer of 2018, according to The Sun.
Grealish is now worth around £80m but could have moved for a fraction of that price when Villa were struggling in the Championship.
Man City owner will not turn his back on the club
Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City, will not turn his back on the club, The Sun reports.
Having invested £1.5 billion ($1.95bn) into the club, the wealthy head of Abu Dhabi United is not about to depart in the wake of a two-year ban from European football.
Contrary to other reports, City will not conduct a fire sale of stars either.
Man Utd lining up Pogba replacements
Manchester United are ready to sell Paul Pogba this summer, with the club lining up players to replace the World Cup winner, according to The Mirror.
United will seek £130 million for the midfielder and will seek to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish as a replacement.
Edouard targeted by Man Utd
Red Devils aim for Celtic striker
Should Manchester United fail to sign Time Werner from RB Leizig this summer, they will move for Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils have a lengthy summer shopping list led by Werner, but they are aware they may not be able to get him.
Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar are among their other potential targets.
Pochettino to replace Guardiola at City
Ex-Spurs boss set for Etihad move
Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up to take charge at Manchester City next season, according to The Express.
Current boss Pep Guardiola is expected to leave for Juventus in the wake of the club's European ban, opening the door for the former Tottenham boss to take charge.
Real Madrid launch £180m bid for Sterling
Blancos to move for Man City ace
Real Madrid believe they can sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in the wake of the club's two-year European ban, according to The Sun.
A deal worth £180 million ($235m) could be struck, with the winger keen to play abroad at some point in his career.