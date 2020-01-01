Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United close in on £100m Sancho

Serie A clubs hunt Busio
Teenage American talent Gianluca Busio is being hunted by three Serie A clubs and a Dutch team, according to US commentator ESPN.
Busio, who plays for Sporting KC, has impressed so far during the MLS is Back tournament and, if he continues on in this way, he could be the subject of some major bids.
Benfica hire Jorge Jesus as new manager
Portuguese giants Benfica have announced the signing of Jorge Jesus as their new manager.
The 65-year-old returns to his native Portugal after a 12-month stint at Brazilian side Flamengo - winning the first division title, Copa Libertadores and the Rio state championship.
Salzburg capture Lyon defender Solet
Lyon have sold injury-hit defender Oumar Solet to RB Salzburg in a €4.5 million transfer.
The club confirmed the departure of the 20-year-old on Friday, who has only recently recovered from an anterior cruciate knee injury.
Man Utd close in on Sancho
Manchester United will imminently sign Jadon Sancho with the England international committing to Old Trafford for next season.
The Sun reports that the 20-year-old wants to join the Red Devils and the two clubs are close to coming to an agreement for a transfer fee of around £100 million.
Man Utd coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to put Sancho in an all-English attack also featuring Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.
Union sign defender on homegrown contract
Philadelphia Union have announced the signing of defender Nathan Harriel - with the contract kicking in when 2021 begins.
The 19-year-old came through the Union Academy system, with the club picking up the Homegrown Player rights from Orlando City for the player in exchange for first-round SuperDraft pick next year.
Harriel will play for the club's second team for the remainder of the 2020 season.