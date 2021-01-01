Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale unlikely to earn second Spurs season

Bale unlikely to earn second Spurs season
Winger has failed to impress on loan from Madrid
Tottenham are unlikely to extend Gareth Bale's loan for a second season, reports the Times.
The Welsh winger arrived on loan from Real Madrid to great fanfare in the summer, but has failed to impress on a consistent basis for Jose Mourinho's side.
Bournemouth to offer Wilshere contract
Jack Wilshere will be given the opportunity to set his career back on track with Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail.
The midfielder has impressed on trial at the Cherries and is likely to be offered a contract until the end of the current season.
Brighton's Bernardo set for Salzburg
Brighton will release wing-back Bernardo on loan to RB Salzburg, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Brazilian has appeared just three times in the Premier League and is hoping for regular first-team football at the club, where he played previously in 2016.
Schalke eye Huntelaar reunion
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was Schalke's second choice target to strengthen their attack in the January transfer market.
Bild in Germany has reported that Schalke are eager to bring the 37-year-old striker back to the club to help boost their hopes of survival in the Bundesliga this season.
The Gelsenkirchen side are second bottom of the table with seven points from 15 matches, having picked up their first win last Saturday when they hammered four past Hoffenheim at home. Only Arminia Bielefeld, who are 15th, have scored fewer goals than Schalke.
Houston Dynamo sign Pasher
Ready to take the next step.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) January 14, 2021
Welcome, @Typash 🤘 pic.twitter.com/rYfJCekJT1