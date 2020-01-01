Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund beat Man Utd to Birmingham star Bellingham

Super agent Mino Raiola is ready to offer Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Real Madrid - according to Don Balon.

The 38-year-old has yet to be offered a new deal at San Siro, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Ibrahimovic wants to keep playing at the highest level if he leaves Milan, and his agent is lining up Madrid as a potential next destination for the forward.