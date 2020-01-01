Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund beat Man Utd to Birmingham star Bellingham

Raiola ready to offer Zlatan to Madrid
Super agent Mino Raiola is ready to offer Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Real Madrid - according to Don Balon.
The 38-year-old has yet to be offered a new deal at San Siro, with his current contract set to expire this summer.
Ibrahimovic wants to keep playing at the highest level if he leaves Milan, and his agent is lining up Madrid as a potential next destination for the forward.
Arthur has to be convinced of Juve move - Paratici
Juventus director Fabio Paratici said Arthur has to be "convinced" about swapping Barcelona for Turin after confirming negotiations with the La Liga champions.
Arthur has been at the centre of a possible swap deal involving Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic, though the Barca star is reportedly unwilling to leave Camp Nou.
Paratici provided an update on the situation prior to Juve's 2-0 victory over Bologna in Serie A on Monday.
Meunier agrees free transfer to Dortmund
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund - according to Sky Italia.
The Belgium international will move to Westfalenstadion when his final contract at Parc des Princes expires this summer.
Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with Meunier, but he is now set to embark on the next chapter of his career at Dortmund.
Bayern reluctant to sell Hernandez to PSG
Bayern Munich are reluctant to sell Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain this summer - according to Le 10 Sport.
The German champions are looking to make back their initial €80 million (£72m/$90m) investment in the 24-year-old when the transfer window opens.
PSG hope to bring in Hernandez to replace the outgoing Thiago Silva, but Bayern do not wish to do business with a top European rival.
Glory attacker Chianese signs with Hyderabad
Perth Glory winger Joel Chianese has signed with Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC, according to Khel Now.
The report says the 30-year-old will join the Indian club imminently and not resume playing in the A-League with Perth next month.
Juve and Barca feeling good about Pjanic-Arthur swap
Juventus and Barcelona believe that a swap deal between the two clubs will go through, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
Arthur is slowly becoming convinced of a move, which would see him head to Juve in exchange for Miralem Pjanic.
Juve are expected to double the midfielder's wages, and the clubs are looking to seal a deal by the end of the month.
Schneiderlin nears Nice move
Morgan Schneiderlin has had his medical ahead of a move to Nice, reports Sky Sports.
The Everton midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and is nearing a move to Ligue 1.
According to Nice director of football Julien Fournier, only a signature remains to complete the deal.
Timbers sign formy Army defender
The Portland Timbers have signed defender Zac McGraw for the 2020 season, the club announced.
McGraw was selected in the third round of the most recent MLS Draft, becoming the first Army player ever selected.
The defender made 68 appearances over a four-year career with Army.
Ibrahimovic future up in the air
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future will be decided at the end of the season, says AC Milan's director of football Frederic Massara.
The striker has yielded four goals in 10 games across all competitions since he arrived back at San Siro following a stint in MLS with the LA Galaxy.
Juventus offer two players in potential Jimenez swap
Juventus have offered Wolves Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for Raul Jimenez, reports Tuttosport.
The Italian champions are also reportedly eyeing to sign Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik as Juve look to replace Gonzalo Higuain going forward.
Jimenez has also reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Dortmund beat Man Utd to Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund have won the race to sign Jude Bellingham, reports ESPN.
The German side beat out Manchester United to a deal for the Birmingham City midfielder, who cannot sign with Dortmund until he turns 17 on June 29.
At just 16, Bellingham has has made 33 league appearances for Birmingham, scoring four goals.
PSG confirm senior deal for academy talent Nagera
Paris Saint-Germain's Kenny Nagera has signed a professional contract with the club, Goal can confirm.
The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club, having shined with the club's U-19s this season.
Gent preparing for David departure
Jonathan David's departure from Gent is imminent as Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among those interested.
According to HLN, David sees his future in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach already having made an offer.
However, the only club that can truly meet Gent's asking price is Bayern Munich, where David's international team-mate, Alphonso Davies, has become a star.
Roma working with Man Utd on Smalling deal
Chris Smalling is set to remain at Roma for at least one more season, reports Correire dello Sport.
Roma are looking to keep hold of both Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on full-time deals, with the club in negotiations with Manchester United.
Justin Kluivert could be used as a makeweight in any move that would see Mkhiatryan's loan be made permanent.