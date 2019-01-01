Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve plotting €380m Mbappe deal

Arsenal right to sign Pepe, says Emery
Unai Emery has insisted Arsenal made the right decision by choosing to sign Nicolas Pepe instead of Ivory Coast team-mate Zaha over the summer, as reported by the Mirror.
The 24-year-old signed from Lille in Ligue 1 in the summer but has failed to take the Premier League by storm as Arsenal have struggled.
Juventus close in on Argentine teen Soule
Juventus are ready to snap up 16-year-old Velez Sarsfield midfielder Matias Soule, Corriere dello Sport says.
Soule is ready to leave his homeland for a European adventure and has been tracked by several top clubs.
Juventus and Monaco have been front of the queue but the Italian side hope to get the move wrapped up with a three-year contract.
Inter eye Man Utd's Matic and Barca midfielder Vidal
Inter are ready to make a January bid for Arturo Vidal and Nemanja Matic, according to Corriere della Sera.
The Nerazzurri are looking to strengthen in midfield when the transfer window opens again, making the Manchester United and Barcelona players their top targets as they believe they will be affordable.
Inzaghi fighting for job after Celtic loss
Simone Inzaghi is fighting to save his job as Lazio boss after Thursday's loss at Celtic, with former Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso lined up to replace him, as reported by the Sun.
The Italy legend left AC Milan in the summer and Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is a huge admirer.
Lazio face Fiorentina tomorrow and Inzaghi needs three points as he targets a Champions League spot.
Asbaghi in frame for Barnsley job
IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi is one of the names under consideration to become the next manager of Barnsley, as reported by Sky Sports.
The Tykes are rooted to the bottom of the Championship having blown a 2-0 lead against West Brom on Tuesday night, and haven't won since the season's opening day.
Cutrone will take time to adapt, says Santo
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Italy striker Patrick Cutrone will take time to adapt to life at Molineux, as reported by the Express and Star.
The 21-year-old joined from AC Milan in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £16m but hasn't yet hit the ground running in the Premier League.
Rodgers after Ajer of Celtic
Brendan Rodgers's Leicester City have placed Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic on a list of central defensive targets, according to the Daily Mail.
The Norway international has played over a hundred games for Celtic and has attracted the attention of his former manager at Parkhead.
Premier League clubs track Rangers star
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has caught the attention of several Premier League teams, says The Daily Mail.
The former Arsenal academy player joined Rangers in January and has impressed for Steven Gerrard's side.
But the 23-year-old has already attracted interest from the English top-flight, with Brighton and Crystal Palace are showing interest, while Aston Villa and Burnley are also scouting him.
Real Madrid to offer €20m and Isco for Napoli star
Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 23-year-old midfielder has impressed for the Serie A side and forced his way into the Spain national team, catching the eye of Madrid and Barcelona along the way.
Madrid are hoping to move ahead of their fierce rivals in the race to land him and are ready to offer €20 million (£17m/$22m) and Isco in exchange for him.
But while Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of Isco, Napoli are not interested in an exchange and want a much bigger fee for Fabian.
Inter and Barca in Rakitic talks
Spanish champions want €35m for midfielder
Barcelona and Inter have held positive talks over a January deal for Ivan Rakitic.
The midfielder came close to leaving Camp Nou for Italy in the summer, but Barca were not ready to sell.
Rakitic has had a limited role so far this season and hopes to move to Serie A when the transfer windows open, and this time it is Inter who lead the race.
Sport claims that the two sides held talks last week and although Barca value him at €35 million (€30m/$39m), Inter are determined to seal the deal before rivals Juventus move for him.
Barcelona want Koeman to replace Valverde
PSV boss Mark van Bommel also on Camp Nou side's list
Barcelona have made Ronald Koeman their favourite candidate to replace Ernesto Valverde as coach, AS reports.
Valverde is presumed to be in his final season at Camp Nou, as his contract expires at the end of the season.
Barca have an option to extend his deal, but they are ready to make a change and see Netherlands boss Koeman as the ideal successor.
They are still looking at alternative options, however, and have included PSV boss Mark van Bommel on their list.
Anita enters Roma picture
Vurnon Anita is one of the free agents being considered by Roma alongside Jack Rodwell and Marcel Buchel, report the Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 30-year-old, formerly of Ajax and Newcastle, most recently represented Willem II on loan from Leeds, but is currently without a club.
Roma are desperate for midfielders due to an injury crisis and Anita's experience, with three Netherlands caps to his name, could prove useful.
Rodgers plans raid for Celtic's Ajer
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers wants to raid his old club Celtic for defender Kristoffer Ajer, claim the Daily Mail.
They claim Leicester scout Sean St Ledger was dispatched to Celtic Park on Thursday to watch the highly-rated Norwegian in his side's Europa League win over Lazio.
The 21-year-old Ajer is closing in on a century of appearances for Celtic since joining from IK Start in 2016.
Brescia boss: Tonali is worth €300m
Man City, PSG, Atletico in contact
Brescia president Massimo Cellino says 19-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali is worth €300 million (£259m/$332m), and claims he has already had contact from a number of top clubs.
"For me he is worth €300m, which means I don’t want to sell," Cellino told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I have a dream. If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract. It’s up to him to decide. He can stay here and enjoy his football, or go to a big club and risk being left on the bench.
“All the big Italian clubs [have been in contact]. Abroad there’s Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but in my view, he’d be better off remaining as a protagonist with Brescia.”
Farke: Norwich wanted Man Utd's James
Norwich boss Daniel Farke says he tried to sign Daniel James from Swansea before he joined Manchester United this summer.
Farke got a good look at James in the Championship this year, with the Wales winger scoring Swansea's consolation in Norwich's 4-1 win over his former side.
“He is a player I always liked and I tried to see if there was chance we could work together," Farke said. “Sadly when Man United calls there is no chance for Norwich to get a player."
Real Madrid to rely on loanees for Mbappe move
Ceballos, Odegaard et al could return
Real Madrid will reshape their squad with their returning loanees at the end of the season, allowing them to focus on one big summer signing - Kylian Mbappe.
That's according to AS, who report Madrid are keenly monitoring the progress of the likes of Dani Ceballos, Takefusa Kubo, Martin Odegaard and Achraf Hakimi as they ply their trade elsewhere this season.
If Madrid can rely on them to make an impact on their return, it would help Zinedine Zidane bring Mbappe in as they could focus all their financial efforts on the PSG star.
Werner would be 'ideal' signing for Liverpool
RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner would be an 'ideal' signing for Liverpool, according to Bundesliga expert Raphael Honigstein.
The 23-year-old's combination of pace and potency has helped him to second in the Bundesliga top scorers list, behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.
"I think he would be the ideal supplement to the front three," Honigstein told Reach plc's Transfer Window podcast. "He is very similar in terms of his movement, in terms of his positioning to what they've already got. He would fit there easily and I think that is why people in Germany were surprised they never pushed for him this summer."
Lovren considered Liverpool exit
Dejan Lovren has admitted he considered leaving Liverpool in the summer, after losing his first-team spot last season.
However, the Croatia international says he is now happy to fight for his place alongside Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.
Schalke not rushing Nubel contract amid Bayern interest
Schalke won't hurry goalkeeper Alexander Nubel into contract negotiations despite interest from Bayern Munich.
Nubel has been linked with Bayern in recent weeks, with the club thought to be targeting him as a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer, who was also signed from Schalke.
Head of Sport Jochen Schneider told Funke Mediengruppe of the 23-year-old: "I would be very happy if Alex signs a new contract with us. If it happens in May 2020 it would be okay for us too, we're giving him time."
Barca want Inter's Martinez
Forward is seen as ideal Suarez replacement
Lautaro Martinez' good form for Inter is attracting attention from Barcelona, according to AS.
The Catalan giants are said to be regular observers of games at San Siro this season, with the 22-year-old seen as a good replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez.
Martinez has six goals and two assists for Inter in all competitions this year, and has struck up a good partnership with Romelu Lukaku.
Favre not worried by Mourinho-Dortmund rumours
Lucien Favre says he isn't concerned by rumours he could be replaced at Borussia Dortmund by Jose Mourinho.
Dortmund haven't hit their stride this season, thought they go into Saturday's Revierderby with Schalke only a point off the top of the Bundesliga. But Favre has started to come under some pressure, and reports in Germany have linked Mourinho with the job.
"That is typical these days," Favre told Bild. "What can you do?"
'Rodgers could replace Guardiola at Man City'
Brendan Rodgers is proving himself capable of replacing Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager, in Gary Neville's eyes.
The Foxes' 9-0 rout of Southampton on Friday propelled them above City in the Premier League table, and the pundit believes Rodgers should be a prime candidate when Guardiola leaves Manchester.
Injuries to prompt Man City spending
Manchester City look set to bolster their ailing squad in the January transfer window as injuries threaten to derail their Premier League title challenge.
City have been hit with a double blow this week, with Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko added to a list already containing Leroy Sane and key man Aymeric Laporte. Defensive duo John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are still returning to full fitness.
"When I'm thinking after the international break - November, December, January, February - yes, I'm a little bit concerned because in a few positions we don't have enough players," manager Pep Guardiola admitted.
Juve consider Mbappe deal
Total cost around €380m
Juventus are weighing up the possibility of a move for Kylian Mbappe, according to Tuttosport, as the club continues to set its sights on a European crown.
However, including the transfer bill and wages, such a deal could cost the club around €380 million (£328m/$421m).
Juve may well consider involving Paulo Dybala in a deal, though his exit from the club is not thought to be as certain as it seemed over the summer.
Kimpembe wants to become one-club player at PSG
Presnel Kimpembe says he can envisage himself becoming a one-club player at PSG.
The 24-year-old France international defender first joined the club in 2005, and has become a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad over the last few seasons.
"This is my city, it's where my family lives," he told Le Parisien. "It's a place dear to my heart, and being here is great. If this attachment could lead to me becoming a one-club player, sure, I hope so. The way is long, but if I can do it, why not?"
Emery urges patience with record signing Pepe
Unai Emery has warned Arsenal fans to be patient with Nicolas Pepe, despite his match-winning double against Vitoria in the Europa League on Thursday.
Pepe came on at 75 minutes with the Gunners 2-1 down, and scored two stunning free-kicks to turn the game on its head - but Emery said he wasn't sure whether the £72 million ($87m) man would start against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Tagliafico: I feel safe at Ajax
Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has told De Telegraaf he feels safer in Amsterdam than at home in Argentina, and is planning on staying in Europe for another ten years.
"I feel at home here, I can walk my dog in the middle of the night and feel safe, I couldn't do that in Argentina," he said.
The 27-year-old has made 75 appearances for the Eredivisie champions since joining from Independiente in January 2018.
Lampard backs Drinkwater to get back on track at Burnley
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he wants the best for midfielder Danny Drinkwater as he struggles to make an impression on loan at Burnley.
However, he says it is up to the 29-year-old to play his way into contention at Turf Moor, after only making one appearance for the Clarets so far this season.
Rodwell faces competition for Roma spot
Jack Rodwell has passed his unexpected medical at Serie A giants Roma, report Sky Sports, but faces competition for a place from Liechtenstein midfielder Marcel Buchel.
Roma have apparently turned to the pair as a response to a deepening injury crisis at the club.
The 28-year-old Buchel, previously on the books at Juventus, has plenty of experience in Italy after representing Bologna, Empoli and Hellas Verona among others.
Madrid monitoring shaky Mbappe-Tuchel relationship
The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has grown increasingly distant over the last year, report Le Parisien.
Reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid could look to take advantage of this next summer as they target Mbappe as 2020's marquee signing.
However, with Neymar likely to be angling for a move away from the club once again, it remains to be seen whether both players could leave Paris in the same window.
'Perplexed' Ozil open to MLS move
Germany international won't submit transfer request
Mesut Ozil would be open to a move to an MLS side, according to Bleacher Report, but he has no intention of submitting a transfer request at Arsenal.
Ozil is said to be 'perplexed' by his freezing-out at the Emirates under Unai Emery but, with the manager's future in some doubt, isn't willing to force his way out of the club.
But, when the time does come to leave, a hop across the Atlantic could be the most likely option.
Guardiola doesn't think City will sign players to relieve injury crisis
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is worried about a lack of defensive cover at the Premier League champions as an injury crisis continues.
A combination of injuries and lack of form among his central defenders has led the Spaniard to start Rodri and Fernandinho, both more usually found in midfield, as centre-halves in the last two matches.
Despite admitting to being worried about the paucity of options at his disposal Guardiola doesn’t think City will be in the market in January.
Spurs don't need to make signings in January - Redknapp
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Spurs do not need to make any additions in January despite their inconsistent form.
The English coach is adamant Tottenham can challenge Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and insists Mauricio Pochettino's squad is good enough.
"Where [would you make signings]? When I look at the team, they are full of good players everywhere," Redknapp told Sky Sports, as quoted by Football London.
"It is the same group of players - but one or two are not playing as well.
"I think they have got the players. They are going through a bad spell but they will come out of that.
"It wouldn't surprise me if it started on Sunday [against Liverpool at Anfield]."
Zaha 'not very close' to Arsenal move - Hodgson
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has insisted Wilfried Zaha was not close to sealing a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.
Ahead of the Eagles’ clash against Unai Emery’s men on Sunday, Hodgson has lifted the lid on Zaha’s failed summer move.
Saints to stick with Hasenhuttl
Southampton have no plans to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, contrary to media reports elsewhere, says the Daily Echo.
There were suggestions that the Saints were ready to replace Hasenhuttl after his side's record 9-0 thrashing by Leicester on Friday night.
However, the club are keen for stability and feel appointing a fifth manager in just over five years is not the way to achieve it.
Schneiderlin claims he could have offered more to Manchester United
Morgan Schneiderlin believes he may have been hasty in leaving Manchester United for Everton as he still had more to give at Old Trafford.
The France international spent 18 months at United before making a switch to Goodison Park in January 2017 for an initial £20million.
Chelsea considering Piatek move
Blues hope to be cleared to make January bid
Chelsea are ready to make a bid for Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek if their transfer ban is lifted in January, according to Calciomercato.
The Blues were banned from signing players for two transfer windows - including January - for breaking rules regarding the signing of overseas players under the age of 18.
However, they are confident of having that ban lifted in time for the winter window and if they do, a €35 million (£30m/$38m) bid for Poland striker Piatek could be in the offing.
Southampton ready to sack Hasenhuttl after Foxes mauling
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hassenhutl after their 9-0 thrashing by Leicester on Friday, according to the Mail.
The Saints found themselves on the end of a record Premier League home defeat at a stunned St Mary's, with Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scoring hat-tricks.
The result tipped the south coast side into the relegation zone and prompted the club to begin drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for Austrian Hassenhutl, who only joined the Saints 10 months ago.
Howe plays down Ake transfer talks
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has played down talk linking Nathan Ake with a move away from the club, insisting the defender "is part of our long-term plan.”
The Netherlands defender has been linked with a move back to Chelsea while high-flying Leicester have also been credited with an interest.
Howe, though, is confident the 24-year-old is going nowhere, telling the Bournemouth Echo: “He is part of our long-term plan. Of course, he is going to have admirers from other clubs, I think that goes with the territory at this level.
"He is now a permanent fixture of our back four, a model of consistency and developing and improving all the time.”
Roma delay Rodwell decision
Roma are to give Jack Rodwell a week to prove his fitness before deciding whether to sign the midfielder, reports the Sun.
The Serie A club are desperate to bolster their midfield following injuries to Lorenzo Pellegrini and Amadou Diawara and turned their attention to the former Everton and Manchester City man.
The 28-year-old is a free agent after being released by Championship side Blackburn at the end of last season.
Wolves keen to offer new Boly deal
Wolves are hopeful defender Willy Boly will agree a new contract in the coming weeks, reports the Mail.
The 28-year-old has less than two years left on his current deal and a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation.
Boly has impressed for the Molineux club since joining from Porto, initially on loan, in the summer of 2017.