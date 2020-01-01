The new boss could leave club at end of season

New Barcelona head coach Quique Setien has a break clause in his contract that could see him leave at the end of the season, according to ESPN.

Setien was confirmed as Ernesto Valverde's successor on Monday evening, signing a deal through to 2022.

However, the deal contains a clause that could see him released at the end of each season, meaning Barca could pursue alternative managerial targets as soon as this summer.