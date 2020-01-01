Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City see Lautaro as Aguero replacement

Could another Argentine soon be leading the line for City?

Manchester City believe Inter attacker Lautaro Martinez could be the man to replace Sergio Aguero at the Etihad, reports Sky Sports.

While long linked with a move to Barcelona, the Argentina attacker remains in Milan with City reportedly in a better financial position to strike a deal.

Lautaro has a release clause of £98.5 miliion (€108m/$124m) with Barcelona recently admitting they'll likely hold off making a move.