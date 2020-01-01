Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool close in on Bayern's Thiago

Spaniard set to be the Reds' first summer signing

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to Sport.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the Spain midfielder, stretching back to his time as Borussia Dortmund boss.

Negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage, though Liverpool are unwilling to pay Bayern's €35 million (£31m/£39m) asking price in full.