Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba holding out for Barcelona call

Defender will not make early decision on future

David Alaba will not make any decision over his future until he has spoken to Barcelona, claims Sky Sport Germany.

The Bayern defender has been closely linked to Real Madrid, but he and his management team are keen to talk to Joan Laporta if the ex-Barca president wins the upcoming elections.

Alaba's contract expires at season's end and he looks a safe bet to leave the Bavarians after contract talks stalled.