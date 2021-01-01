Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Man Utd quadruple

No need for more Kane talk - Spurs director
Tottenham director Fabio Paratici: “Harry Kane loves Tottenham. We’ve decided to keep Harry last summer to start the re-building, and we’re happy with our choice. There’s no need of any new talk with Harry. He knows how to share the sense of belonging to Spurs”. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2021
Giannikis named Athens head coach
Στα γραφεία της ΑΕΚ για να υπογράψει το νέο του συμβόλαιο ο Αργύρης Γιαννίκης🖋🟡⚫️#aekfc #aekfcseason2021_22 #aekfamily #Giannikis pic.twitter.com/6EAJYZwteJ— AEK F.C. (@AEK_FC_OFFICIAL) October 10, 2021
Fernandes considered Man Utd 'priority'
Bruno Fernandes contract extension is considered ‘priority’ by Manchester United board since last July. Negotiations still ongoing about salary and lenght of the contract. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2021
Luke Shaw is still included in Man Utd ‘renewals list’ too - waiting for Paul Pogba decision.
Arsenal seek Oxlade-Chamberlain return
Arsenal desire a return for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, claims the Sun, as the now-Liverpool man has fallen out of favour at Anfield.
The Gunners are said to be interested in an initial six-month loan with the possibility of a permanent deal at the end of the season.
Newcastle want Man Utd quadruple
The Magpies intend to make multiple high-profile moves under new ownership
Newcastle want to sign four Manchester United players, according to the Mirror, with Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek on their transfer list.
The Magpies could look to begin the raid in January.