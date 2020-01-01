Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Boca want to sign Gabigol and Dani Alves
Boca Juniors are keen to strengthen their squad for the Copa Libertadores with the signings of Gabigol and Dani Alves, reports TNT Sports.
Gabigol is currently playing for Flamengo, while Alves is plying his trade for Sao Paulo.
Vazquez no closer to Real contract
Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has admitted his negotiations for a new contract at the club are 'complicated'.
The 29-year-old's current contract at the Bernabeu expires at the end of the season.
“That’s a complicated issue,” Vazquez said of his contract to Movistar, as quoted by Marca.
“We’ll see what happens. I dedicate myself to work, and in football sometimes it doesn’t depend on just one part. I’m very happy to be in Madrid.
“Both this game and the one in Milan was very good. We have shown what the team is capable of. Rodrygo is a great player and it’s very easy to play with him because he understands football very well.
“We needed a victory. It’s important for the coach and for us, and together we make a great team. We have no doubts about what we are capable of doing.”
Man Utd want Pogba out of the club
Manchester United have decided they want to sell Paul Pogba after the latest outburst from his agent Mino Raiola, says The Sun.
Raiola revealed the World Cup winner was keen to exit Old Trafford on the eve of their crucial Champions League match against Leipzig, which the Red Devils lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the competition.
Club officials have decided Pogba's unsettling influence is becoming too much to handle and they are ready to sell the France international as soon as January.
Arsenal, Wolves eye move for Maxi Gomez
Premier League clubs Arsenal and Wolves are weighing up a move for Valencia striker Maxi Gomez.
The Daily Mail reports Valencia are willing to sell the 24-year-old in January to raise funds after the impact of Covid-19.
Gomez, a Uruguay international, has scored three goals in 10 La Liga appearances this season.
Man Utd set to back Solskjaer despite Pochettino waiting in the wings
Manchester United have decided to support under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the availability of ex-Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils were eliminated at the Champions League group stage and dumped into the Europa League on Tuesday evening, and are also sitting in sixth position in the Premier League.
But even if Solskjaer's United fail to defeat rivals Manchester City on Saturday, the club is committed to their long-term plan involving the Norwegian coach.
Pogba set for Man Utd exit as soon as January
Paul Pogba has confirmed he wants to leave Manchester United in a discussion with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being used as a substitute in the Champions League match against Leipzig, reports Daily Mail.
Juventus are firming as favourites to sign the World Cup winner and are hoping to push through a move when the transfer window opens in January.
Saliba's Arsenal future to be 'decided soon', says Arteta
Arsenal have yet to decide whether William Saliba will be sent out on loan in January.
The 19-year-old centre-back has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners following his £27 million move from Saint Etienne in 2018.
Zidane to quit Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is set to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season because the conditions at the club are not as promised.
Diariogol reports Zidane was told the club would sign Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Eduardo Camavinga, but instead he was stuck with a flawed dressing room.
The Spanish publication says Zidane will walk away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season as part of a mutual agreement.
McDonough quits Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Chief Operating Officer and Sporting Director Paul McDonough has quit his post.
McDonough oversaw Miami to a 10th-placed finish in the Eastern Conference during its inaugural MLS campaign.
Manotas sale could earn Houston $4m
Source: The Houston Dynamo could receive up to $4 million including incentives from Xolos in the deal for Mauro Manotas. Deal includes sell-on fee in the region of 25%.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 9, 2020