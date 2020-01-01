Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has admitted his negotiations for a new contract at the club are 'complicated'.

The 29-year-old's current contract at the Bernabeu expires at the end of the season.

“That’s a complicated issue,” Vazquez said of his contract to Movistar, as quoted by Marca.

“We’ll see what happens. I dedicate myself to work, and in football sometimes it doesn’t depend on just one part. I’m very happy to be in Madrid.

“Both this game and the one in Milan was very good. We have shown what the team is capable of. Rodrygo is a great player and it’s very easy to play with him because he understands football very well.

“We needed a victory. It’s important for the coach and for us, and together we make a great team. We have no doubts about what we are capable of doing.”