Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sporting want Rojo as part of Fernandes deal

Crystal Palace and Lazio have both identified Manchester United defender Ashley Young as a transfer target - according to The Sun.

The two clubs are prepared to try and beat Inter to the 34-year-old's signature, despite the fact that the Nerazzurri have already tabled an 18-month contract offer.

Young's current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the season, but it is understood United would like to tie him down to a one-year extension.