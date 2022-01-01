Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rudiger in talks with Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich

Chelsea defender is free to negotiate with other teams before contract expires

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all started contract talks with Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports.

The Chelsea defender can negotiate with other teams before he is free to leave the Stamford Bridge side when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The European giants have all been chasing the Germany international in recent months and are making their move to lure him away from the Premier League.