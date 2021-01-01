Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd No Closer To Sacking Solskjaer

Madrid plan summer clearout
Real Madrid are planning to release a host of star players over the summer in order to boost their transfer funds, according to Sport.
Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo all finish lucrative contracts and will be let go, while the Merengue also hope to sell Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, who have been disappointing at the Bernabeu.
Ex-Barca women's boss Cortes considered by Man City
Manchester City are considering a move for former Barcelona coach Lluis Cortes, reports Sport.
The Citizens have made a poor start to their Women's Super League campaign, putting current boss Gareth Taylor under significant pressure.
Martinez keen on Villa job
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is keen to return to the Premier League at the helm of Aston Villa, claims the Sun.
The Spaniard will have to wait in line, however, as the club have made Steven Gerrard their leading candidate.
Madrid chase Juve star Chiesa
Real Madrid are gearing up for a move for Juventus ace Federico Chiesa, reports El Nacional.
The forward's two-year loan deal from Fiorentina expires at the end of the season, although talks between Chiesa and Juventus over making the move permanent are ongoing.
Man Utd no closer to sacking Solskjaer (MEN)
Reds won't move unless a replacement is ready
Manchester United are still in no rush to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Despite Saturday's defeat to City and the international break, the Reds board is reluctant to act unless they have a replacement ready to take over in a smooth transition of power.