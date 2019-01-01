Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City & Chelsea chasing Dembele

Atlanta have placed a £19 million ($25m) price tag on Ezequiel Barco's head amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal - according to the Mirror.

Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Sporting Lisbon are also thought to be monitoring the 20-year-old winger's situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Barco contributed four goals and three assists to Atlanta's MLS cause in 18 outings last season.