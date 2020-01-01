Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool submit loan offer for Dembele

'Ighalo should fight for permanent move'
Dimitar Berbatov says that Odion Ighalo should "fight for a permanent contract" at Manchester United after seeing his loan deal extended.
The striker is on loan at Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua, with his deal extended through January.
Moron set for Betis extension
Loren Moron is set to sign a new contract with Real Betis, reports Estadio Deportivo.
The two sides have agreed to a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club through 2024.
Moron has scored 11 goals while providing three assists this season.
Man Utd-linked Saul makes 'new club' announcement
Rumoured Manchester United target Saul Niguez has made the big reveal about his "new club", which is the creation of a youth team in his home region of Alicante.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder had the rumour mill turning earlier this week when he posted a cryptic message on social media that read "New club: I'll announce [it] in three days".
United have long been linked with a move for the Spain midfielder, while the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been among his reported suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.
Liverpool submit loan offer for Dembele
Reds looking to bring in Barca winger
Liverpool have submitted a loan bid for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Reds' offer includes an option to buy, but the French winger does not wish to leave Camp Nou.
Juventus have also been linked with Dembele, who has missed the majority of the 2019-20 season through injury.
Wendell signs new Leverkusen deal
🚨✍️ Contract Extension ✍️🚨— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 3, 2020
🇧🇷 Wendell has extended his current deal with the Werkself! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/kMhTJVWux3
PSG tracking Atletico star Partey
Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey - according to AS.
The 26-year-old has a €50 million (£45m/$56m) release clause in his current contract, and is attracting attention from a number of top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.
PSG are weighing up an approach for Partey, but Atletico are eager to extend his stay at Wanda Metropolitano beyond 2023.
Aubameyang is too good for Arsenal - Carragher
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “too good for Arsenal” and the Gunners face a tough decision on whether to sell the striker at the end of the season or risk losing him for free in 2021, according to Jamie Carragher.
Aubameyang, Arsenal's captain, has been with the club since 2018, taking in 97 appearances, scoring 61 goals and laying on a further 13 assists for his north London team-mates.
The France-born Gabon international is entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates, however, and several of Europe's biggest clubs have been credited with an interest in the man who guarantees goals at the highest level.
Juve ready to swoop for Lyon's Aouar
Juventus are planning to launch a bid for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar when the transfer market reopens - according to L'Equipe.
Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, but the Allianz Stadium has been mooted as his most likely next destination.
Aouar contributed three goals and three assists to Lyon's Ligue 1 cause in 25 outings before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PSG set sights on Ajax starlet Sergino Dest
Ajax defender Sergino Dest has emerged as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain - according to ESPN.
The French giants will make a move for the 19-year-old if there fail to sign Lazio's Adam Marusic, but will have to fork out a fee of around €20 million (£18m/$22m).
Dest, whose current contract with Ajax is set to run until 2022, has also been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
Allan out, Wendel in at Napoli?
Napoli are keeping tabs on Sporting CP's Wendel in case star midfielder Allan leaves the club at the end of the season, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
A fellow Brazilian, it is said that the Portuguese side will ask for €10 million (£9m/$11m) for the 22-year-old.
A move for Wendel is, however, purely hypothetical, as Allan is still under contract until 2023.
Juve & Roma to discuss several swap deals
Juventus and Roma are set to meet to discuss potential swap deals involving a multitude of players from both sides, Tuttosport reports.
It is said that a trade involving Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolo Zaniolo will be talked over, an exchange that was proposed in the winter but ultimately failed.
In addition, swaps involving Daniele Rugani, Justin Kluivert, Cengiz Under, Rolando Mandragora and Bryan Cristante will also be up for discussion.
Porto profits scuppered by pandemic
Porto president Pinto da Costa has claimed that his club had deals in place that would see the Portuguese side raise almost €150 million through player sales before Covid-19 struck.
“I won't say names, but I can say that we already had agreements for selling players for €147m,” the supremo told Porto Canal.
“If we had sold them we would not be talking about financial problems.”
No long-term Spurs offer for Vertonghen
Jan Vertonghen will be offered a contract extension of just one month at Tottenham, according to Het Nieuwsblad.
The Belgian, who has spent eight years with Spurs, is out of contract this summer and thus able to find a new club as a free agent.
With the Premier League set to continue beyond the 33-year-old's current contract, however, the club are hopeful Vertonghen will pen a short extension and see out the remainder of the season.
The defender may opt not to do so though, with the risk of injury having the potential to scupper a move elsewhere.
Crespo hopes Lautaro stays at Inter amid Barca links
Hernan Crespo has described Lautaro Martinez as a "complete player" and wants the forward to snub Barcelona in favour of remaining at Inter.
Lautaro, 22, is being heavily linked with a move to the Liga giants after an impressive season at San Siro, scoring 16 goals in 31 games in 2019-20.
However, ex-Inter and Argentina striker Crespo believes a fellow countryman should stay put and establish himself further before moving on.
Chilwell among Chelsea's top summer targets
Chelsea have identified Leicester defender Ben Chilwell as one of their top summer transfer targets - according to The Athletic.
Frank Lampard is determined to add another left-back to his ranks when the market reopens, but the 23-year-old could end up costing as much as £85 million ($107m).
Chilwell, who has helped Leicester rise to third in the Premier League this season, is contracted to remain at the King Power Stadium until 2024.
Madrid eager to sign PSG teenager Kouassi
Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to Le10Sport.
The Blancos see the 17-year-old as the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, and have already made an approach for his signature.
Kouassi is due to become a free agent this summer, and wants to undertake a new challenge away from France.
Barca consider re-signing Garcia from Man City
Barcelona are thinking about re-signing Manchester City defender Eric Garcia - according to ESPN.
The Spanish champions have already enquired over the 19-year-old's availability ahead of the summer transfer window.
Garcia rose through the academy ranks at Barca before joining City in 2017, but has yet to earn a regular place in Pep Guardiola's line up.
Young Villa forward linked with Besiktas
Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has been linked with a surprise move to Turkish side Besiktas.
The 22-year-old has only made eight appearances for Villa in the Premier League soon, but is a target for Besiktas, according to Turkish outlet Sporx.
Lautaro will grow alongside Messi at Barcelona - Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni said playing alongside countryman Lionel Messi is better for Inter star Lautaro Martinez amid growing links to Barcelona.
Lautaro has been tipped to swap Serie A side Inter for La Liga champions Barca in the off-season following his exploits in Italy.
The Argentina international forward scored 16 goals in 31 matches across all competitions before the 2019-20 season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Juventus need to contact Chelsea if they want Jorginho - agent
Juventus must talk to Chelsea if they want to sign Jorginho, according to the Italy star's agent Joao Santos.
Serie A champions Juve are reportedly interested in reuniting head coach Maurizio Sarri with Jorginho in Turin – the pair having worked together at Chelsea and Napoli.
Jorginho has emerged as a possible replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked to La Liga champions Barcelona and Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal legend Pires reveals he wants to become a manager
Former Arsenal legend Robert Pires has revealed his desire to become a head coach in the near future.
The 46-year-old is currently not employed as a full-time coach but has done work helping out at the Gunners over the past few seasons.
In an interview with Moroccan journalist Zineb El Houari, Pires explained he was ready to make the progression to full-time coaching and was keen to undertake study in Spain to do so.
Giroud reveals how close he was to leaving Chelsea
Olivier Giroud has revealed just how close he came to leaving Chelsea in the winter transfer window.
The 33-year-old fell down the striker pecking order at Stamford Bridge and was keen to leave to get game time ahead of Euro 2020.
But a move never eventuated in a situation that Giroud feels was fate.
"I was supposed to leave in the January transfer window because I wasn’t playing much and I needed more game time to make the France squad for Euro 2020," Giroud said.
"I very nearly left the club but I really think that God wanted me to stay at Chelsea."
Dyche fuming with Burnley as out-of-contract players set to depart
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is angry with the club as it emerged several of its senior players look likely to leave after not being offered new contracts.
Five regular first team players - including Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins - will depart Turf Moor on June 30 with the contracts set to expire on that date.
According to the Daily Mail, Dyche is fuming over the club's reluctance to hand out contract extensions and hopes they reconsider before the end of the month.
Aubameyang will stay at Arsenal if no offers for £20m-plus
The star striker looks set to leave the Emirates but only if a suitable offer comes in
Arsenal has decided to keep Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club during the final year of his contract unless a decent offer is submitted.
The 30-year-old striker is about to begin the last 12 months of his deal but the Gunners are wary that Covid-19 has slashed the Gabonese international's value from its initial £50 million ($63m) price tag.
With offers for Aubameyang set to be around £20m ($25m), Arsenal might force the Gabon international to see out his deal at the Emirates, according to The Sun.
Rennes waiting on Amiens before move for Udinese loanee Opoku
Rennes might need to wait until June 30 before making a move for Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku, Goal understands.
Amiens, where he is presently on loan, have the first option to buy him for €4 million before the temporary deal expires at the end of this month.
The 22-year-old joined the Unicorns in February and made seven appearances, playing for the entire 90 minutes in all of them and getting booked only once.
Chelsea rival Liverpool for Werner
The German star is involved in a tug of war between Premier League clubs
Chelsea are battling Liverpool for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.
The Reds are yet to activate the 24-year-old's £53 million ($66m) release clause despite their interest, with Chelsea now making it clear they are want ther German international, according to The Telegraph.
Werner's release clause is expected to drop to £53m ($45m) in 12 months time - an option suitors might elect to wait for.
Bozanic leaves Hearts
Australian midfielder Oliver Bozanic has left Hearts after the expiration of his contract, the Scottish club has confirmed.
The 31-year-old could return to the A-League where he has previously played for Central Coast, Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.