Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool ready to wait for Bellingham

Juventus improve Di Maria offer
Juventus have improved their bid to Ángel Di María, one year contract plus option for further season. No answer yet from Di María - as per @DiMarzio. 🇦🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022
Massimiliano Allegri wants him while Juventus are still waiting for his decision.
Sevilla set De Jong price
🚨 Sevilla want €6m for Luuk De Jong. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/GSTXmO8BPm— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 16, 2022
Klopp happy to wait on Bellingham (Sun)
Liverpool won't go for Dortmund star this summer
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait on Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham, per The Sun.
With Calvin Ramsay set to arrive, the Reds will conclude their transfer business as Borussia Dortmund will not sanction a deal that would see the England man follow Erling Haaland out of the door.
But Klopp is content to bide his time in pursuit of Bellingham, who remains a key target.
Inter turn down latest Skriniar bid
Inter have turned down opening bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Milan Skriniar for €50m. PSG wanted to include one player in the deal, but Inter are not interested. 🔵 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022
Inter message has been clear: €80m is the price tag for Milan Skriniar this summer. Talks will continue.
Cooper close to new Forest deal
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is close to signing a new deal with the club, per The Telegraph.
The Welshman wrote himself into club folklore after steering them back to the Premier League with a famous Championship play-off victory earlier this year.
Now, he looks set to be rewarded with fresh terms.