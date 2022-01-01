Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea work on Fofana deal

Puig given deadline to decide MLS move
Riqui Puig has three days to decide whether he wants to leave Barcelona for MLS, reports Sport.
The midfielder has been closely linked to the LA Galaxy, but must seal a move before registration closes in the league on August 4.
Chelsea work on Fofana deal (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are working on an approach for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, reports Sky Sports.
The player is valued at £85m by the Foxes, who are in no rush to sell after signing him to a contract extension that runs until 2027.
Braithwaite enters talks to rescind Barca contract
Martin #Braithwaite is not in #Xavi’s plans: talks ongoing with #Barça for the termination of the contract. #transfers #FCB— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 31, 2022
Man Utd consider Bundesliga swoop
Manchester United have their sights on two young Bundesliga prospects, reports the Daily Mail.
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and RB Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko are both being watched by the Reds, who are keen to leave their options open up front amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.
De Tomas eyes Madrid return
Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas is determined to seal a return to Real Madrid this summer, according to AS.
The 27-year-old left the Merengue for Benfica in 2019 and is now looking to go back to his boyhood club after enjoying two strong seasons leading the line at Espanyol.