Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Man Utd captain Maguire in Pulisic swap deal

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Everton have held talks with their goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, over a possible contract extension and the England number 1 could commit his future to the club soon.

The Everton boss said, “The club are speaking with Jordan. He is a massive player for us, everyone wants him to stay and Jordan is very happy here. Maybe it is one for the craziness of the window to shut in a couple of weeks and in the cold, calm light of day we can get it done very quickly.”