Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Man Utd captain Maguire in Pulisic swap deal

Barcelona's Umtiti close to joining US Lecce
#Umtiti close to @OfficialUSLecce from @FCBarcelona ‼️🇫🇷 #FCB @SkySport #transfers pic.twitter.com/tKHYOYUEUy— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 20, 2022
Real Madrid eye Spurs' Hojbjerg as Casemiro replacement
Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the ongoing window, according to Football Insider.
While Spurs are confident about retaining the Danish international, Los Blancos are eyeing him as a replacement of Casemiro, who joined Manchester United recently.
Vardy extends stay at Leicester until 2024
🎉 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬! 🎉#VardyParty2024 pic.twitter.com/9Wde2WxVlf— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 20, 2022
Everton in talks with Pickford over contract extension
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Everton have held talks with their goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, over a possible contract extension and the England number 1 could commit his future to the club soon.
The Everton boss said, “The club are speaking with Jordan. He is a massive player for us, everyone wants him to stay and Jordan is very happy here. Maybe it is one for the craziness of the window to shut in a couple of weeks and in the cold, calm light of day we can get it done very quickly.”
Everton ready to send Dele Alli to Besiktas (Romano)
Everton are waiting for Dele Alli to decide on Besiktas proposal. Club open to accept both loan or permanent move for Dele, but there's no green light yet on player side. 🔵 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022
Details now discussed with Ajax to complete Mohamed Kudus deal very soon.
Chelsea target Man Utd captain Maguire in Pulisic swap deal (Daily Mail)
Chelsea are considering a shock move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, The Daily Mail claims.
The Blues want the England international and are willing to send Christian Pulisic to Old Trafford as part of the deal.
PSG not giving up on Bernardo Silva signing
Paris Saint-Germain refuse to give up on their pursuit of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.
L'Equipe reports the French side's advisor Luis Campos is determined to bring the Portugal star to the capital city.
Pepe to leave Arsenal on loan
Nicolas Pepe is expected to leave Arsenal to join Nice on loan, GOAL understands.
The two teams are yet to reach an agreement over a deal for the winger, but negotiations are ongoing.
Kalulu close to AC Milan renewal
Pierre Kalulu is close to signing a new contract at AC Milan.
Calciomercato reports the 22-year-old defender is set to sign an extension that will keep him tied to the club until 2027.
Ajax to move for Ziyech if Antony joins Man Utd
Ajax will make an attempt to bring Hakim Ziyech back to Amsterdam should they opt to sell Antony, 90min reports.
The Dutch side expect United to make an improved bid for the Brazilian winger ahead of the close of the transfer window.